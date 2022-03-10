Headlock and handcuff injury in unlawful arrest of man who became abusive, authority finds

Police arrested a man for disorderly behaviour in Rotorua in November 2019, but an investigation found his behaviour didn’t meet the threshold (file photo).

Police officers used a headlock and likely caused a handcuff injury during a Rotorua arrest that didn’t need to happen, an investigation has found.

Officers stopped a man after seeing him riding his bicycle on Arawa St without a helmet on November 18, 2019, the Independent Police Conduct Authority report said.

The man refused to give his details, became verbally abusive towards the officers, and was arrested. He attempted to resist and was put into a headlock by one of the officers.

“The Authority found the man’s behaviour was a direct response to the police stopping to talk to him.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff IPCA chair Judge Colin Doherty said the actions were not only unlawful but undesirable.

“The facts and circumstances did not give sufficient grounds for police to suspect the offence of disorderly behaviour had been committed.”

He was arrested for disorderly behaviour and charged with resisting arrest – but police later withdrew both charges.

The man told the authority he had forgotten to put his helmet on, and recognised the three officers from previous dealings.

One told him “you should shut your mouth” before he was arrested, he said.

The police officers said one of them stayed in the car, and the other two faced abusive, aggressive and obstructive behaviour – including the man waving his arms around, while swearing and yelling loudly.

They were worried about the safety of nearby people and one officer was concerned about the public perception if he did nothing.

But misbehaving, being abusive, or yelling in public did not automatically meet the threshold of disorderly behaviour, the authority said.

“Clearly, the law requires the behaviour to seriously interfere with the rights of others, to risk a breakdown of good public order.”

The man’s yelling did not meet the threshold.

The force that followed the arrest was also unlawful, the report concluded. “Notwithstanding, the use of the headlock was also excessive.”

The investigation also found unnecessary and excessive pressure was applied to the handcuffs while they were on the man, which caused him an injury.

The man said he was left with numbness in his hands and had been seen by a surgeon, with plans to correct the damage.

He also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and said the headlock affected his breathing, but was not offered medical care.

Andy Jackson/Stuff The investigation found the man should have been seen by a doctor while in police custody at Rotorua Police Station (file photo).

Both officers believed the force used was at the lowest level necessary to overcome the man’s resistance, as he was not responding to tactical communication.

The officers said the man wasn’t struggling to breathe because he continued to yell abuse.

“It is our view that, although we agree the use of empty hand tactics in this situation was appropriate, the use of the headlock was excess and was not an appropriate option in this situation,” the report said.

The officer denied pulling on the handcuffs in the car on the way to Rotorua Police Station, but the authority concluded it likely happened.

The man’s account was supported by notes from custody staff that said he was breathing heavily and complaining about pain in his wrists, as well as by medical treatment sought in the days following.

The investigation found the man should have been seen by a doctor while in police custody.

Authority chair Judge Colin Doherty said the actions were not only unlawful but undesirable.

They were counterproductive to the Police Commissioner’s intent of policing by consent and to have the trust and confidence of all.

“Actions such as these generate and feed a lack of respect and co-operation from members of the public to police.”

Police acknowledge the findings, and the staff involved were spoken to after the arrest.