Homicide investigation under way following death

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man on a rural property near Nelson yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony McCoy said a homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a man at an Edens Rd property in Hope yesterday.

Tasman Police arrived at the property at 7.30am on Wednesday, where a 56-year-old man’s body was found.

A scene examination is being carried out by police and is expected to last several days.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF As of Thursday morning police were at still at the scene. (file photo)

Enquiries were under way to establish exactly what occurred and to identify those responsible, and police would like to speak with anyone who might have information about the incident or those involved.

Anyone with information which could assist Police in their investigation should call 105 and refer to case number 220309/6803, or could share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

At the property on Edens Rd this morning police were still at the scene. A man was seen mowing the lawn of a house next to the property but was unwilling to talk to media.

Yesterday, people in protective suits were seen coming in and out of a warehouse on the property.

A cleaning/decontamination tent had been set up in front and more police were seen arriving during the late afternoon.