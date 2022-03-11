Ukrainians in Auckland campaign for visa waivers, kick-start refugee initiatives

A peace flotilla, organised by Greenpeace, is sailing to Alexander Abramov's estate in Helena Bay, Northland, to protest the war in the Ukraine and pressure the government to impose more sanctions against Russian oligarchs.

Ukrainians in Auckland are urging the Government to put Ukraine on the visa waiver list so their friends and family can flee the war-ravaged country for Kiwi shores.

New Zealand’s coronavirus-fuelled border closures mean Ukrainian family members are currently unable to apply for New Zealand visas.

Auckland resident Kostyantyn Starodub has been in New Zealand for 16 years, but both his and his wife's family – parents, grandparents, uncles, aunties, cousins and close friends – remain in Ukraine.

Suppled Kostyantyn Starodub with his grandparents, who are currently in Kyiv.

He said his family, spread across Kyiv and the western city of Khmelnitsky, were “terrified”.

“There are missile shellings across the entire country, and they don’t know what is coming next as the situation keeps changing very quickly. Our biggest concern is their safety.”

Supplied Kostyantyn Starodub’s father, pictured here with Starodub’s daughter, lives in Ukraine.

Starodub said the daughter of a close friend recently had to have her arm amputated, the result of an injury from an attack on her vehicle as she tried to flee Kyiv. He knew of other families who were living in occupied cities, with no access to food or water.

Starodub, the head of NZ Ukraine Action, represents more than 100 Ukrainians in New Zealand who have signed a petition calling on the Government for visa waivers.

Starodub and his group were also pushing for the borders to be opened to Ukraine citizens “immediately”, for pathways to residency to be established for Ukrainians already in New Zealand, and for visa fees to be temporarily suspended for Ukrainian nationals.

“There should be a clear and simple way for Ukrainian citizens to come to New Zealand as soon as possible, especially for those who have family here.”

Supplied Starodub and his family attended the anti-war protests in Auckland, on March 3.

Starodub said New Zealand should “establish [its] solid position in regard to humanitarian support for the Ukrainian citizens”.

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said the Government had so far provided “a range of measures” to support Ukrainians.

They included $2 million in initial humanitarian assistance, a 12-month extension for Ukrainians whose temporary visas were expiring by the end of this year, and the ability for Ukrainians offshore with valid visas to come to New Zealand without needing border exemptions.

“The Government continues to give urgent attention to what further options could be implemented to help Ukrainians, and Cabinet will next week be considering what more support might be possible,” he said.

National's immigration spokeswoman Erica Stanford said the “fastest and most effective” option right now would be to put a humanitarian visa in place for extended family members.

“The minister is only just consulting on this with the Ukrainian groups now, with a view to putting it in place next week,” she said.

Tanya Kwasza, who was born in Auckland after her father migrated from Ukraine during World War II, intends to charter a flight to Europe to bring back refugees.

She will also be offering her own home as refuge.

“I will be the first to sponsor a Ukrainian family in New Zealand, I have room in my home,” she said.

As a Ray White real estate agent, she knew of “many others” who had “big homes who can offer room”, she said.

Supplied Tanya Kwasza and her father, Ivan.

With funds no issue – “I understand there is a certain cost and I can manage that, it’s not about the money” – Kwasza said she was simply waiting on visas to come through before she could officially put plans in place.

She also needed encouragement from Air New Zealand, she said. The airline has been contacted for comment.

“None of this can come into force until we get the Government to allow people to get urgent and immediate refugee visas,” she said.

Elsewhere, other Ukrainians in Auckland are trying to help family overseas with fundraising efforts from afar.

Alexandra Vetrov, who moved with her parents from Kyiv in 1995 at 18 months old, said she feared for the safety of the family that remained behind – a grandma and auntie who were taking shelter at their local church, and a cousin who had taken refuge in his apartment.

Supplied Tanya Kwasza with her father Ivan and her son Nicholas on Mission Bay beach.

“He is the only one of his friends left in Kyiv, most fled when the Russian military training began,” she said.

“My cousin can’t leave due to the current martial law, and my grandmother and auntie are terrified to leave him behind.”

Vetrov’s fundraising page, due to go live this weekend, aims to help Kiwis’ family members who are unable to flee the country.

Vetrov said while the visa waiver may not benefit her own family right now, it would still bring relief to her knowing her Ukrainian friends would be able to bring their families to safety.

She asked MPs to imagine what it would be like for their families to be stuck abroad in a war, one which “they had no say in participating in”.