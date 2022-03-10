Gopala paneer cheese recalled due to possible presence of listeria

The Gopala brand of paneer cheese is being recalled due to the possible presence of listeria, the Ministry for Primary Industries said.

Listeria is a pathogen that can grow at low temperatures and can exist on chilled foods.

The pathogen was detected through testing of the product following two complaints of sickness, a statement from the ministry said.

The food company Gopals Sweet & Snacks Limited is recalling the product as a result.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle said the pathogen’s long incubation period made it difficult to confirm a definitive link between the two cases and the product.

But he said due to the detection of listeria in specific batches, they are advising anyone who has bought paneer recently to check the product date mark to see if it was affected.

The affected product is Gopala brand paneer cheese, sold in packets of various weights between 300g and 1kg, up to and including the best before date May 5, 2022

Arbuckle said cooking the paneer thoroughly until it is “piping hot” would kill the pathogen, and added that people should not eat the affected product raw.

“If you are in any doubt, please throw the product out or return it to the place it was purchased,” he said.

Arbuckle said listeria poisoning could be serious for vulnerable people, including children, elderly, pregnant people and the immunocompromised.

“Healthy adults are likely to experience only mild infection, causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms,” he said.