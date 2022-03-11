Lifeguards tried to save skydiver at Auckland's Muriwai after mid-air collision

A person fishes from the rocks at the southern end of Muriwai beach. (File photo)

Two off-duty lifeguards out for a surf tried to save a skydiver who died on Thursday evening at Auckland’s Muriwai beach following a mid-air collision.

“Early indications are that a large group of people were skydiving when two of them collided in the air,” said a police spokeswoman in a statement released Friday morning.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff A surf live saving boat in the water. (File photo)

The woman was found in the water unresponsive by the lifeguards, who had returned to shore and retrieved a Surf Life Saving jetski craft.

She was then cut from her parachute and brought back to shore while the lifeguards performed CPR in vain.

READ MORE:

* Man has face shattered after gifting a woman a cigarette

* Coroner urges to use correct equipment on rivers, after man drowns on inflatable dinghy

* Teen cyclist's death near notorious Auckland roundabout 'entirely preventable'



John-Michael Swannix, Surf Life Saving search and rescue supervisor, thanked the lifeguards for their attempts to save the woman.

“They did really well in trying circumstances.

“Our thoughts and feelings are with the friends and family of the person who died,” he said.

Skydive Auckland confirmed to Stuff that it was operating the dive. The company offers the highest tandem jump in New Zealand, from 20,000ft.

A spokeswoman for the Westpac rescue helicopter confirmed a chopper was despatched to a skydiving incident on Thursday evening. St John confirmed an ambulance and a rapid response unit also attended.

James Taylor, the pilot for the chopper, said the crew dressed in their water gear on departure.

He said the dead woman was pulled from the water first, but a second man, who received moderate injuries and was taken to Auckland Hospital, was also pulled from the water.

A man on a jetski also assisted with the rescue.

A post on a local Facebook page said the woman was blown out to sea.

In 2019, an experienced skydiver died on a Skydive Auckland jump after hitting his head on landing. The man was about to become a member of Skydive Auckland’s ground crew before his death.

Police received a report of a skydiving incident at around 7.43pm.

WorkSafe and the CAA have been notified and the matter will be referred to the Coroner.