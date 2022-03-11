Resident who saw collision says skydiver was motionless as she flew out to sea

The skydive happened over Muriwai beach on Thursday evening. (File photo)

A Muriwai resident who saw a skydiving woman fly out to sea after a mid-air collision said he didn't see her moving around in the air after a mid-air collision.

Two off-duty lifeguards out for a surf on Thursday evening at the West Auckland beach pulled the woman from the water and tried to save her, but she died at the beach.

The resident described watching the event unfold, seeing the mid-air collision and the woman fly out to sea. Both parachutes were deployed when the collision occurred, he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A person fishes from the rocks at the southern end of Muriwai beach. (File photo)

The man didn’t see any movement from the woman as fell, and it took about 30 minutes before she was returned to shore.

“It was just gut-wrenching, really, it was confusing,” he said.

He said the dozen or so other skydivers had landed on the beach and friends of the skydivers were also on the beach, watching them descend.

Peter Meecham Muriwai beach in West Auckland. (File photo)

“The plane that dropped them was circling around, [the pilot] must have got the notification there had been a crash and circled around.

“Just a horrible situation because there was a lot of friends ... who watched this unfold in front of them,” he said.

The resident said a person on a private jetski set out quickly set out, followed swiftly by the surf lifesavers.

“The guys who went out in the jetskis were fantastic.”

“Early indications are that a large group of people were skydiving when two of them collided in the air,” said a police spokeswoman in a statement released Friday morning.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff A surf live saving boat in the water. (File photo)

Stephen Boyde, was camping at Muriwai Beach Campground when he watched the incident unfold through his binoculars.

Boyde said it was about 7.30pm when heard the plane above and noticed the group of 18 skydivers in the air.

“They collided, and then she had no control, it looked like she was unconscious, as the wind carried her out to sea.”

“There was lots of white water where she went down, but no splashing.”

“It looked like she was under the parachute.”

Boyde said the whole incident left him “speechless”.

The woman was found in the water 2.5km to 3km out to sea and unresponsive by lifeguards, who had returned to shore from surfing before setting out in a Surf Life Saving jetski craft.

She was then cut from her parachute and brought back to shore, while the lifeguards performed CPR.

John-Michael Swannix, Surf Life Saving search and rescue supervisor, thanked the lifeguards for their attempts to save the woman.

“They did really well in trying circumstances.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Muriwai is a popular surfing spot. (File photo)

“Our thoughts and feelings are with the friends and family of the person who died,” he said.

Skydive Auckland confirmed to Stuff that it was operating the dive. The company offers the highest tandem jump in New Zealand, from 20,000ft.

Another Muriwai resident told Stuff that he watched a group of skydivers descending from a plane when he heard an emergency siren.

“We thought, ‘That’s a lot of skydivers coming,’” he said.

Simon Maude/Stuff Tire tracks along Muriwai beach. (File photo)

The man said the skydivers were diving singly and were scattered about, not making formations, as they descended.

It was the first time he’d seen skydivers landing at Muriwai in the 20 years he’d lived there, and he said it was a beautiful evening with no wind.

“It was very sad,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the Westpac rescue helicopter confirmed a chopper was sent to a skydiving incident on Thursday evening. St John confirmed an ambulance and a rapid response unit also attended.

James Taylor, the pilot for the chopper, said the crew dressed in their water gear on departure.

He said the dead woman was pulled from the water first, but a second person – a man in his 20s – who received moderate injuries and was taken to Auckland Hospital, was also pulled from the water.

The man was discharged from hospital on Friday.

In 2019, an experienced skydiver died on a Skydive Auckland jump after hitting his head on landing. The man was about to become a member of Skydive Auckland’s ground crew before his death.

Police received a report of a skydiving incident at around 7.43pm.

WorkSafe and the CAA have been notified, and the matter will be referred to the Coroner.