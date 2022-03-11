Skydiver dies at Auckland's Muriwai following mid-air collision

A person fishes from the rocks at the southern end of Muriwai beach. (File photo)

A skydiver died on Thursday evening at Auckland’s Muriwai beach following a mid-air collision.

“Early indications are that a large group of people were skydiving when two of them collided in the air,” said a police spokeswoman.

Police said a female skydiver had gone into the water and died at the scene.

A post on a local Facebook page said the woman was blown out to sea. Rescue helicopters were seen in the area at the time.

A man also received moderate injuries and was taken to Auckland Hospital.

Police received a report of a skydiving incident at around 7.43pm.

WorkSafe and the CAA have been notified and the matter will be referred to the Coroner.