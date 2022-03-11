Night shelter worker disappears after one last float down the river

Police search for a missing man after he disappeared while swimming in the Waikato River in Hamilton on Thursday evening.

A night shelter worker wanted one last float down the Waikato River before heading home – instead, he got into trouble and disappeared.

Police were called to the river in central Hamilton at 6.30pm on Thursday and a search was launched near the Rostrevor St jetty.

Mike Roma was testing on a pylon on Friday morning, watching as police combed the river for his cousin.

He was there the previous evening, swimming with his nephew and cousin when the latter decided “to float down and see where the current ended up”.

“He said, I’ll do one more thing and see where the current will take me before we go home.”

Roma had finished swimming and was on the jetty watching as his cousin started drifting.

The man floated to a small jetty on the other side of the river, before diving under the water, Roma told Stuff. He resurfaced, before continuing to float towards the bridge and centre of the river.

“When he went down and came up he had his hands in the air. I knew there had to be something wrong,” Roma said.

“I think he got severe cramp, that’s the only thing I can put it down to. I know it’s an old cliché, but he was an experienced swimmer.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Police search for a missing man after he disappeared while swimming in the Waikato River on Thursday evening.

His nephew was unable to get in the water because of his ankle bracelet, but ran down the side of the river to help.

“I think he slipped over on one of the rocks just under the bridge and broke his ankle. I went into the water and tried looking and couldn’t see nothing.”

Roma is a resident of the Christian Night Shelter, and his cousin worked there. He said his cousin came out of prison four years ago and was living at the night shelter, before they offered him a job.

The pair would swim at the river on his days off. It was the closest swimming spot to the shelter.

Even now, Roma said he would swim there again. “You’ve got to, otherwise you get scared. I’ll give it a week though.”

Police searched the river with a boat and jet ski on Thursday, but were unable to find the man.

The Police National Dive Team was expected to arrive on Friday to join the search.