Police search for swimmer in Waikato River

Police are searching for a missing swimmer in the Waikato river (file photo).

Police are searching for a man who went swimming in the Waikato River and did not resurface.

Police were called to the river about at 6.30pm on Thursday, a statement from police said.

“Initial reports indicate the man had been on the river bank with two others before he entered the water for a swim, near the Rostrevor St jetty.”

Police searched the river with a boat and jet ski but were unable to find the man.

The search would continue on Friday, and the Police National Dive Team was expected to arrive to help.