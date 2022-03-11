Taupō homicide: Police want information on silver sedan and people in it

Police were called to Taupō’s Adelphi Motel about 6.30am on March 6, and launched a homicide investigation into the death of Ryan Whare Woodford.

Police are asking for information about a silver sedan seen in a Taupō street about the time a man was killed at a nearby motel.

A homicide investigation, called Operation Dell, was launched after the death of 30-year-old Ryan Whare Woodford from Taupō, who died early on Sunday, March 6.

A team of investigators was still interviewing witnesses to piece together what happened, Taupō CIB investigations acting area manager Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone said.

The investigation team was particularly interested in the movements of a silver sedan and its occupants.

Tom Lee/Stuff There were plenty of onlookers - including some gang members - looking on outside the Adelphi Motel on Sunday.

The vehicle was seen travelling down Kaimanawa Street from the direction of Tamamutu Street around 6.30am on March 6.

Livngstone said there would continue to be an increased police presence in Taupō while officers investigated.

“We understand these incidents can be distressing, but please be reassured we will hold any offenders to account.”

Anybody with any information or sightings of the vehicle should contact Taupō Police Station and ask to speak with the Operation Dell enquiry team.

Information can also be provided to Police on 105, or to Crime Stoppers anonymously.