Anti-mandate protestors pack up and leave Invercargill reserve

Otis, an anti mandate protestor at the Gala St reserve in Invercargill, packs up the last tent on Friday morning after the occupation ended on Thursday.

Anti-mandate protestors in Invercargill have packed up their tents and left a public reserve after occupying the site for a fortnight.

One of the protestors at the Gala St reserve, Otis, who did not want to provide his last name, said they were “told to leave by police and council a few days ago”.

He said authorities indicated they would be served with a trespass order, and believing they had got their message across, left the site on Thursday.

An Invercargill City Council spokesperson said the council did not issue a trespass order, but worked alongside police to ensure the protest was resolved.

"The reserve was left tidy with only some discoloured grass where tents had been."

Southland area commander Inspector Mike Bowman said police and the council were pleased the protest action could be resolved without any significant issues.

“There was no requirement for any trespass orders to be given, and no arrests were made.”

Otis said it had been draining dealing with "drunks and hoons" during the occupation.

READ MORE:

* Parking temporarily banned around public park as protesters start packing up

* Anti-mandate protesters move on peacefully in New Plymouth

* Invercargill the latest in string of cities to host anti-mandate camp



“Most of the time we got support, but Friday and Saturday nights ... we got threats.”

He said people threw rocks at them, smashed over their portaloo and dropped a molotov cocktail out of a car near their camp.

Last week, residents living near the camp said noise pollution and aggressive behaviour from the protestors had affected their quality of life, but protestors maintained they were running a peaceful demonstration.

Packing up the final tent on Friday morning after it had been left vacant onsite overnight, Otis said he understood some surrounding neighbours of the reserve had been upset by the noise.

"A lot of the noise was about cars tooting [in support]."

Reasons for occupying the reserve varied among protestors, but included opposition to the Government mandates and vaccine passes, he said.