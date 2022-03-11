Firefighters fight macrocarpa hedge fire in rural Southland

Fire and Emergency New Zealand have been called to a large tree fire near Croydon Bush, near Gore.

Firefighters from Gore and Hedgehope are responding to a hedge fire in Croydon Bush, near Gore, that’s kept them busy for close on three hours.

Crews responded to reports of a macrocarpa hedge on fire at the corner of Kingdon and Richardson Rd – just off State Highway 94 – at 3.15 pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the fire was 40m by 42m large, but it was still unclear how it started.

At 5pm, crews reported that the fire was mainly out, and they were busy dampening down the site, the spokesperson said.

A canteen unit had been dispatched from Invercargill to make sure firefighters were kept hydrated.

They were still on the scene at 6pm.