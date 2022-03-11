Person critically injured in 'disorder' that closed part of Waikato Expressway

There were reports of disorder involving multiple people and vehicles on the Waikato Expressway south of Rangiriri, where a man was critically injured (file photo).

A “disorder incident” involving vehicles on the Waikato Expressway left a person in critical condition and part of the road closed.

Police were called to State Highway 1, south of Rangiriri, about 4.45pm on Friday “following a report of a disorder incident involving a number of people and vehicles”, a spokesperson said.

St John sent a helicopter, two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle to the scene of what it described as a motor vehicle incident.

One person was in critical condition and was taken to Waikato Hospital by ambulance, a statement said.

Police said the road was closed northbound between the Ohinewai onramp and Glen Murray.

“Motorists should avoid the area, if possible”.

The road was closed in both directions at one stage, Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency updates show, but lanes were beginning to open up by 6.40pm.