Police launch investigation after man dragged from car and assaulted on Waikato Expressway

There were reports of disorder involving multiple people and vehicles on the Waikato Expressway south of Rangiriri, where a man was critically injured (file photo).

A man has been critically injured after being dragged from a vehicle and assaulted on the Waikato Expressway, police say.

Police were called to State Highway 1, south of Rangiriri, about 4.45pm on Friday following multiple reports of an altercation, a police spokesperson said.

A number of people and vehicles, including a “significant number of motorcycles” were involved in the incident, police said.

“Initial indications suggest that during the incident a man was pulled from a vehicle and assaulted.”

St John sent a helicopter, two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

One person with critical injuries was taken to Waikato Hospital by ambulance, a statement said.

A police investigation has been launched into the incident.

A member of the public, who wished to remain anonymous, was driving northwards towards Rangiriri while on his way home from work when he noticed a traffic pile-up on the motorway.

He said he saw a man lying flat on the ground.

“He looked lifeless.

“I thought he had a heart attack."

The witness said people had stopped to assist the man.

“There were about three to four cars parked on the other side of the motorway and people were coming over to help him,” the witness said.

A section of the Expressway remains closed while a scene examination is completed, and diversions are in place.

Police said the road was closed northbound between the Ohinewai onramp and Glen Murray.

“Motorists should avoid the area, if possible”.

The road was closed in both directions at one stage, Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency updates show, but lanes were beginning to open up by 6.40pm.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who might have dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries. Witness can call 105 and quote event number P049885631.