Strong drink sends a strong message to Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine after months of military build-up and fabricated claims about Russia’s democratic neighbour.

A Hamilton brewery is sending a message to Russia's president in show of support for Ukrainian war refugees – piss off Putin.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, and about three million people have fled the war-torn country since the conflict began.

SUPPLIED Good George is making Piss Off Putin! Vodka and donating the profits to the Red Cross to help Ukrainians.

Good George Brewing is making a vodka called Piss Off Putin! with all the profits to be be donated to Red Cross for its Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

“As usual, our label says it like it is,” its advertising said. “There’s a lot of good people putting up with a lot of s... right now thanks to one guy.”

The news has been met with cautious optimism.

Head of new drinks at Good George Brewing Damon Youdale said the name of the bottle got people’s attention, but also summed up the situation.

“We are 100 per cent in support of the war refugees. It’s simple really.”

The brewing company liked to take a stand, and wasn't afraid to have an opinion, he said. This time, it was determined to help people in Ukraine.

“Doing good is part of our DNA, and this was something that caught our eye. We wanted to give back to the refugees.

“We’re under no illusions that this will change the world, we just want to roll up our sleeves and do our part in the usual way we do things round here.”

In its first day, the brewery made over $15,000 selling the vodka. Its goal was to raise a total of $100,000.

Petros Giannakouris/AP “We are 100 per cent in support of the war refugee,” Waikato-based brewery Good George says. Pictured are one-year -ld Vlad and mother Natasha inside an indoor sports stadium being used as a refugee center, in the village of Medyka, a border crossing between Poland and Ukraine.

“The response has been amazing,” he said.

Youdale said the team purposefully chose vodka, and was making a beautiful and smooth spirit that would rival any Russian spirit.

“We are confident it will stand up to the test,” he said.

For now, the vodka was only available on pre-order and in New Zealand.

However, plans were in the works to ship to Australia, United Kingdom, South Africa and The Netherlands.

Orders would be dispatched in early April.