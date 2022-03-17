Covid-19: Less than half of pregnant people in Auckland DHB are boosted

Counties Manukau DHB obstetrician and gynecologist Dr Karaponi Okesene-Gafa and midwife Shekinah Gafa encourage pregnant people to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Half of the pregnant people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Auckland District Health Board have not had a booster jab.

ADHB figures from early March show 91 per cent of pregnant people receiving care with ADHB have received two doses of the Covid vaccine, but only 50 per cent of those have been boosted, said ADHB’s midwifery director Deb Pittam.

This means only about 45 per cent of all pregnant people receiving care from Auckland DHB have received a booster jab.

Despite being a vulnerable group, Covid vaccine rates of pregnant people are well below those among ADHB’s wider population – 98.5 per cent of eligible people over 12 in Auckland health board’s area are double vaccinated and 73.6 per cent are boosted.

The national booster uptake is 72.8 per cent.

The data comes as Auckland continues to see high numbers of Covid-positive pregnant people. Pittam said 20 per cent of those giving birth in ADHB have Covid-19.

Reports from last week showed 30 per cent of people giving birth at Middlemore Hospital have the virus.

Counties Manukau and Waitematā health boards directed questions about vaccination data of pregnant people to the Official Information Act process.

“Getting boosted is the message we’d like to get out there,” said Pittam.

Most Covid-positive pregnant people are well or have mild symptoms, but ADHB still attends to about three a day who are in hospital with Covid, said Pittam.

This includes women who come to the emergency department for Covid-19 assessment, and in-patients who have been admitted with Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health is still not collecting vaccination data for pregnant women, despite calls for this data to be released by the New Zealand College of Midwives (NZCM) since November 2021.

“The ministry’s position on this has not changed. We don’t collect data on the pregnancy status of people who have been vaccinated. This information is not recorded for privacy reasons,” said the ministry’s National Immunisation Programme group manager Juliet Rumball-Smith.

NZCM CEO Alison Eddy said the college still believes collection and reporting of national data on Covid-19 vaccinations among the pregnant population would be valuable.

“It could provide insight into potential gaps and where efforts to improve vaccination rates could be targeted,” she said.

However, she said some DHBs are collecting their own data on Covid vaccination rates in pregnancy, which is proving useful.

Michelle Wise, deputy head of Auckland University's department of obstetrics and gynaecology, said DHBs should be supported to collect information on vaccination rates among pregnant people.

She said only six DHBs were able to share numbers on pregnant people’s vaccination rates at a Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists meeting in December 2021.

“There were a few that were struggling to get information from their own hospitals ... each hospital has its own medical system, some hospital have more funding for data collection.

“It’s interesting some hospitals can do this nimbly and others couldn’t,” she said.

Wise said across the board, the number of pregnant people having the Covid-19 vaccine is lower than the general population, but the rates have been climbing.

She said colleagues had seen pregnant people coming to hospital with Covid-related complications, some getting quite sick with the virus.

Wise said studies published internationally showed pregnant people with Covid-19 are more likely to develop pre-eclampsia, increased risk of blood costs, and give birth preterm, and encourages everyone who is expecting to get boosted.

Medical director of Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners Bryan Betty said Covid vaccine data for pregnant women is “incredibly important”.

He said can’t see why this information can’t be publicised when vaccine data for other vulnerable groups such as Māori, Pacific people, and those under 18 are released.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.