Mass whale stranding at Farewell Spit, reports of 'a number' of deaths

Whale rescuers are racing to confirm a potential mass stranding at Farewell Spit. (file photo)

About 36 whales have stranded at Farewell Spit in Golden Bay, with reports a number of them have died.

In a Facebook post, Project Jonah said the whales are spread down the beach, making it difficult to confirm exact numbers.

The Department of Conservation was on site on Thursday evening and will provide an update at first light.

Project Jonah first heard about the mass stranding at 7pm on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* Human chain of 150 volunteers guide 40 stranded pilot whales back to sea

* How assisting at whale strandings taught me resilience and hope

* No signs of restranding after whales floated a second time



Earlier, Project Jonah general manager Daren Grover said the Department of Conservation had sent rangers out to confirm the stranding, and Project Johan would work closely with them.

Photos posted on a local community group page appeared to show a line of whales on the sand stretching into the distance.

Nina Hindmarsh/Stuff Volunteers work to keep stranded whales alive after a stranding at Farewell Spit in February 2021. (Video published February 2021)

Project Jonah has a specific page of instructions for strandings in Golden Bay due to the high frequency of events in the area.

Farewell Spit has been a frequent site of whale strandings.

Last February, more than 40 long-finned pilot whales were stranded, conservation staff and volunteers were able to refloat 38 of the 49 whales and guide them back to sea.