Reports of possible mass whale stranding at Farewell Spit

Whale rescuers have been alerted to a possible mass stranding on Farewell Spit in Golden Bay.

Project Jonah General manager Daren Grover​ said they first heard about it at 7pm on Thursday, but due to the remote location they were still working to get someone out there to assess the situation.

“We are fighting the light to try and get someone out there”

Grover said the Department of Conservation has sent rangers out to confirm the stranding, and Project Johan would work closely with them.

They did not know how many whales had been stranded.

Photos posted on a local community group page appeared to show a line of whales on the sand stretching into the distance.

Project Jonah has a specific page of instructions for strandings in Golden Bay due to the high frequency of events in the area.

Farewell Spit has been a frequent site of whale standings.

Last February, more than 40 long-finned pilot whales were stranded, conservation staff and volunteers were able to refloat 38 of the 49 whales and guide them back to sea.