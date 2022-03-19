Concerns after NZ Uyghur Fulbright scholar subjected to walkout, 'bullying' at US university

Stuff Circuit's documentary Deleted exposes New Zealand business and political links to a Chinese company involved in human rights violations against Uyghurs and investigates the extrajudicial imprisonment of the brother of a Uyghur New Zealander.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) is “concerned” a New Zealand Fulbright scholar has suffered the ignominy of dozens of classmates walking out of a US lecture theatre when she brought up Uyghur politics.

The scholar is Rizwangul NurMuhammad​, one of the subjects of Stuff’s Deleted series.

She has been fighting for years for the release of her brother Mewlan, who was detained in the Chinese province of Xinjiang in 2017 for “secession”.

Mewlan was taken during his lunch break and, despite no evidence of a trial, sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment.

NurMuhammad is a NZ citizen who lives in Auckland. She is completing a Masters at Cornell University's Institute of Public Affairs under a Fulbright scholarship.

She told Stuff that since the walkout she feels worried for her safety and let down by the Ivy League university, which has been criticised for the way it has handled the considerable fallout.

The incident has sparked a conversation about the potential influence of Chinese international student money on academic freedom, a debate that has been simmering in academia in recent years.

Stuff Circuit Rizwangul (Riz) NurMuhammad, whose discussion of Uyghur politics sparked a mass walkout, is a New Zealand citizen who has been living in Auckland since 2010.

Fulbright scholarships are funded by MFAT at $1.35 million each year. New Zealand does not recognise what is happening in Xianjing as genocide.

An MFAT spokesman said it was “concerned to hear about this incident”, but did not respond to a question about what it would do, if anything.

“We understand Fulbright New Zealand has made contact with Rizwangul NurMuhammad, and has ensured support is available for her at Cornell,” the spokesman said.

What happened: The walkout explained

NurMuhammad and her fellow New Zealander and Fulbright scholar Guled Mire were in an evening seminar at the prestigious New York state university last Thursday.

It was delivered by Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who appeared by Zoom to about 100 students.

Pool/Getty Images Elissa Slotkin, left, delivered the seminar where the walkout occurred.

In a question and answer section of the seminar, NurMuhammed spoke of her brother’s imprisonment and then asked Slotkin about the difference between the US Government’s firm response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine compared to its muted reaction to the incarceration of more than 1 million Uyghurs in China.

As Slotkin went to answer the question about half of the students walked out, The Independent newspaper reported after seeing a video recording of the incident.

“We have a lot of the Chinese students exiting the room, Congresswoman, just to let you know,” a university staff member can be heard saying.

Slotkin responds: “I feel for you and I’m sorry that you’re going through that and I’m sorry that the students just felt the need to leave.”

The next day a Chinese student leader sent an email signed by 88 students to the entire faculty of the Cornell Institute of Public Affairs to complain about the seminar.

The email said they'd left because of the “extremely hostile” atmosphere.

“At that moment, we were not sitting in a classroom; we were crucified in a courtroom for crimes that we did not commit,” the student email read.

NurMuhammad describes the events differently, and says the walkout and email was an overt attempt at censoring or silencing her.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Guled Mire, pictured here in Wellington before he left for Cornell, was also in the seminar when the walkout occurred.

Mire says he had previously been "naive to the reality" that NurMuhammad and other Uyghurs live with, and sitting in the lecture theatre and hearing "jeers" and "taunts" as the students walked out was something he could never have imagined.

"It was quite jarring, to be honest."

Cornell's response

The way Cornell reacted to the incident has come under intense scrutiny, with Mire describing it as an "insulting" attempt to "play both sides".

The 88 students who signed the email had also requested a formal response from the school management, “so that we know we made the right decision of choosing ... Cornell”.

The next day Cornell Institute for Public Affairs director, Professor Matt Hall, wrote a faculty-wide email, saying “the human rights abuses of the Uyghur people, are valuable points of discussion and critical to promoting open dialogue.

“At the same time, we must also respect that walkouts are a legitimate form of protest and an appropriate expression of disapproval.”

Hall called on students to be “respectful and civil toward our colleagues”, and not use social media to “cast them as a demographic group or in derogatory ways”.

Hall’s email didn't go down well with many of the students who were not involved in the walkout, and after a long email trail discussing the subject, Cornell responded again through an email from Hall and dean, Colleen Barry.

“There has been a heated conversation on social media and email, and several students have expressed alarm about the aggressive nature of that online conversation,” the email read.

It noted that concerns had been raised about the safety of “individual students”. It didn't name her, but this is understood to refer to NurMuhammad.

STUFF A wharf built in Vanuatu which was funded by China has raised fears about the superpower eventually using it for military purposes.

“Others have expressed worry that Chinese students are not welcome at Cornell,” the email continues.

“All are welcome and should feel safe at Cornell.

“These events have spurred divisive discourse and engaged us in serious conversation related to how best to speak up in the face of genocide and human rights atrocities against the Uyghur people.

“At the same time, they remind us how harmful it is when conversation devolves into derogatory anti-Asian expression.”

NurMuhammad says the university's emails had only exacerbated the situation, making her the subject of a school-wide discussion, without including her voice in it.

And Mire says it’s irresponsible for Cornell's leadership to conflate real and valid concerns about anti-Asian sentiments with concerns raised about China’s treatment of Uyghurs.

“This only seeks to embolden the harmful actions of students.”

Fear and frustration

NurMuhammad says she's used to experiencing intimidation. She claims that while in New Zealand, she received suspicious phone calls claiming to be from the Chinese Embassy.

After reporting it to police, the calls stopped, “but it started again straight after I came to the US”.

She says despite this, she never expected to feel intimidated while in an academic class, and is now trying to work out a path back to a normal education.

Cornell's leadership has, after the emails, been in touch to help her, but how she returns smoothly to the class of roughly 170 people is yet to be worked through.

She’s determined though.

“I do worry about my safety. This incident, a group of Chinese students walking out as a group, what does it mean? It's huge. I feel like there's now 88 students against me standing there.

“I have gone through a lot. I have gone through a lot of difficulties living the impact of this genocide, the impact of losing my family members, for years now.

“So I will not allow this incident to knock me down. I will carry on my study. That's why I'm here still.

“I mean, if I don't speak up for my family, who's going to? I am privileged to study in the US and to have a Fulbright scholarship. This privilege comes with a responsibility.”

Fulbright NZ communications manager Therese Lloyd said it was aware of NurMuhammad's situation.

It had support staff on the ground through international student support company IAE checking on her, Lloyd said.

“At the moment, it sounds like she is OK. She's had a bloody tough time of it, but she is OK. Our main concern is her wellbeing.”

Further comment on the situation might be possible once executive cirector Penelope Borland returned to work mid next week, Lloyd said.

Could NZ do more to help?

Mire says he feels as, even now, after all the public backlash, that the university still considers the students who walked out last Thursday to be victims.

“I think it's very telling ... I don't even think [Cornell] stopped for a second to think OK, what are the ramifications here?

“All they saw was 'Oh my God, that's 88 paying students'.”

Mire, a human rights advocate, says his focus is supposed to be on his academia.

“I didn't come here all the way from New Zealand, to have to endure all of this. It's actually quite insulting to be honest.”

NurMuhammad is demanding a public apology from Cornell, which hasn't responded to a Stuff request for comment, and wants the university to make a formal statement about the Uyghur genocide.

She says she's also taken note of the lack of follow up she's had from MFAT, whose scholarship funding had indirectly supported her to get into the Cornell class.

“I am a NZ citizen. So my safety should always be taken into account ... I haven't heard anything from them yet.”

Slotkin, a Cornell alumni, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that NurMuhammad had been the victim of “bullying” and she expected Cornell to deal with it.

“I take no issue whatsoever with the Chinese people or the Chinese students in the class, but I won’t dance around the human rights abuses of the Chinese Communist Party.”

An MFAT spokesman said the New Zealand Government had made clear its grave concerns about the growing number of credible reports of human rights violations and abuses targeting ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

“New Zealand has taken a consistent approach on this issue,” the spokesman said.

“The Prime Minister, Foreign Affairs Minister and officials have raised, and continue to raise, NZ’s concerns both privately and publicly.”

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta was approached for comment.