Homicide investigation launched after death of man in rural Coromandel property

A homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a man at a rural property in Coromandel.

Police arrived at a property on Manaia Rd in Manaia at 12.21pm on Friday and found a 43-year-old dead, Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said.

Another male was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police were not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident, Pitkethley said.

Enquiries were underway to establish exactly what occurred, and a scene examination was expected to last several days.

Ten minutes later, police were called to a single-vehicle collision on the same road – Manaia Rd, also called State Highway 25.

The road was closed and diversions were in place, a police spokeswoman said.

“Enquiries are ongoing and police are still at the scene.”

She was unable to confirm if the two incidents were connected.