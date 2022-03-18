Homicide investigation launched after death of man in rural Coromandel property
A homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a man at a rural property in Coromandel.
Police arrived at a property on Manaia Rd in Manaia at 12.21pm on Friday and found a 43-year-old dead, Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said.
Another male was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Police were not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident, Pitkethley said.
READ MORE:
* Homicide investigation launched after death of man in rural Coromandel property
* Homicide investigation after man found dead in car near Raglan
* Gold teeth dentures among items man allegedly stole in 40 Hamilton burglaries
Enquiries were underway to establish exactly what occurred, and a scene examination was expected to last several days.
Ten minutes later, police were called to a single-vehicle collision on the same road – Manaia Rd, also called State Highway 25.
The road was closed and diversions were in place, a police spokeswoman said.
“Enquiries are ongoing and police are still at the scene.”
She was unable to confirm if the two incidents were connected.