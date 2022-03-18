Serious injuries avoided after two-car crash on SH1, south Marlborough

Two vehicles have collided at speed on State Highway 1 in Seddon, south Marlborough.

Several people have escaped serious injury after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 in south Marlborough.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Seddon, about 3.30pm on Friday.

Seddon Fire Station Officer Phil Noakes said there were seven people in total in the two vehicles.

No-one was seriously injured but Noakes said the scene was “a bit of a mess”.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Emergency services attended the crash on Friday afternoon.

Both vehicles were severely damaged from the high-impact collision.

Sergeant Graham Single said while there were no serious injuries, there were young children involved.

“That’s the main concern at the moment.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Roadworkers clear debris while waiting for a vehicle to be towed after the high-speed crash.

A Marlborough Roads crew was nearby when the call came through, so traffic management was in place promptly.

There was a brief delay while the road was cleared of debris and one vehicle.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area while emergency services respond, and expect delays.