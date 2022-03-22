Enchanter sinking: inside the rescue with the helicopter heroes who saved five lives

Video taken by Northland Emergency Services Trust shows rescuers battling severe weather to try and save survivors clinging to the sunken Enchanter.

A rescue helicopter pilot says recovering five survivors from the stricken Enchanter fishing charter in the seas off North Cape was the toughest rescue of his 30-year career.

Northland Emergency Services Trust pilot Lance Donnelly battled fearsome squalls in the dead of night to winch survivors off the wreckage to safety.

Donnelly said the rescue would have been impossible without the help of his crew – co-pilot Alex Hunt and St John critical care paramedics Paul Davis and Josh Raravula, who served as the winch operator and rescue swimmer.

The call came about 8:45pm on Sunday from Maritime NZ’s rescue co-ordination centre, saying a beacon was going off in the ocean near North Cape.

The crew scrambled to the Whangārei base at about 10pm and set their helicopter up for a night winching operation, before heading up to Kaitaia, where they refuelled at the hospital’s landing site.

By this point further information was coming through, suggesting there were 10 people in the water.

The rescuers determined it was safe to head up to the search area, eventually reaching North Cape where they saw a light in the water about a mile off the coast.

They then saw three people on part of the wrecked vessel, Donnelly said.

“And on further investigation we realised there were no other assets in the area, as in vessels, to come and pick them up.

“So we carried out a winching operation, open water, at night, using night vision goggles.”

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter/Supplied A Navy vessel helps in the search on Monday.

Battling worsening squalls, the crew managed to recover three survivors.

“We couldn’t have done it without the four of us," Donnelly said.

“And I think it would be a fair comment to say, I’ve been flying for 30 years, and that would be the most challenging rescue I’ve ever, ever done.

“Night time, over water, small target and relatively large swells.”

A particularly large squall hit just as they were undertaking the winching, he said.

SUPPLIED Northland Rescue Helicopter Trust pilot Lance Donnelly, who was among the crew who rescued five survivors from the Enchanter.

They took the three survivors back to land where emergency services were waiting, then returned to the search area where they saw another two people on the upturned hull.

Donnelly said the crew wanted to head back to the vessel but an Auckland rescue helicopter took over the search from there.

Supplied The Enchanter sank in rough sees off North Cape shortly before midnight on Sunday.

“We really wanted to get back to the search area because we knew there were five other persons missing somewhere in that area.”

Donnelly was unequivocal about where the rescue ranks in his career.

“Nothing to this level, this is the most challenging one I’ve encountered.”

Four bodies were later recovered. A fifth remains missing.