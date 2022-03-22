Far North boat tragedy: Fifth body found after two-day search

The Enchanter, an Enchanter Fishing Charters vessel, has been at the centre of a rescue operation off North Cape at the top of the North Island.

A fifth body has been found, two days after the Enchanter fishing charter sank off North Cape.

Five survivors and four bodies had already been recovered after the fishing charter capsized on Saturday night when a rogue wave hit the boat.

Police said the search, led by the Rescue Coordination Centre at Maritime NZ, had now ended. The body is returning to land in a boat.

“Police extend their deepest condolences to his family and friends,” a spokesman said.

The Enchanter, with 10 men onboard, was two days into a fishing trip to the Poor Knights Islands. A weather warning was issued on Saturday morning, two days into the trip.

The alarm was raised at about 8pm on Sunday night, when an emergency locator beacon was activated.

Enchanter sank just before midnight and its hull had “snapped in half” and the wheelhouse had been “ripped out, said Penetaui Kleskovic, operations manager for Te Aupōuri Commercial Development.

Four of the men who died were from near Te Awamutu, including builder Mark Sanders who phoned his wife and three children on Sunday about 6pm and told them he was having a “ball of a time”, but the sea was starting to get rough.

Five Police divers were at the wreckage on Tuesday and were looking to complete the search or to see if it needed to be moved to shallower waters.

Three boats, two helicopters, and a fixed-wing aircraft were involved with the search on Tuesday.