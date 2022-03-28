Why a lawn mowing company is ditching petrol power for battery power

Putting a solar set-up on the Rite Group lawnmower trailers means it can produce power for batteries while operators are on the go, managing director Troy Hillard says.

A swap to solar was a no-brainer for Troy Hillard.

Over the past six months as the managing director for the Rite Group franchise, he decided it was time to take the lawn mowing business ‘off grid’.

The Waikato-based group has since switched to battery-powered mowing equipment.

And, with skyrocketing fuel prices in recent months, Hillard said it’s paying off economically.

“We realised that technology has reached the point now where the battery-powered commercial grade equipment is evenly priced with petrol-powered equipment,” he said.

“We started to look at ways of having a solar-powered set-up on the trailer.

“As the operator is working throughout the day, the trailer will actually produce the electricity to keep charging the battery...our trailers are now totally separate from the grid.”

The Rite group has 187 locations across Aotearoa housing the WashRite, CleanRite and LawnRite brands.

Hillard said they had always planned on going solar as they believed it would inevitably replace standard petrol-run equipment down the line.

“The equipment is no more expensive...for us it’s a no-brainer to go down that route.

“Literally, the money they save on fuel is around $30-$40 per day and that money over 10 weeks is covering the cost of the total solar set-up.

“They’re basically putting $200-$250 into their pocket extra per week,” he said.

But reducing their carbon footprint as a business was also a priority.

“It is quieter, and it’s a lot less of a carbon footprint, our highest-emitting equipment we have are our lawn mowers.

“For an average lawn mowing business, the lawn mower puts out eight times more emissions in an eight-hour day than it takes to tow the trailer around,” he said.

RITE GROUP Within about 10 weeks, operators have saved enough on fuel to cover the initial solar set-up, says Hillard.

Lawn Rite, which provides the mowing services, has been the first out of the brands to adopt a renewable energy approach.

But Hillard said this is just the beginning.

He expects the Clean Rite brand of the business to also transfer to renewable energy supply in the next three months.

“Lawn Rite is the first one.

“But we have started to look into the electric LDV vans for our Wash Rite brand.

“We are consistently looking at ways to run our equipment off the grid,” said Hillard.

He would like to see other businesses that rely on petrol or coal, making the transition as well.

And, if larger corporations set the standard for going green, it will hopefully lead to smaller businesses doing the same, he said.

“I would like to see a lot of the larger players in the outdoor space area have more of an uptake...just in Hamilton alone, the Hamilton City Council is the largest outdoor space provider.

“I would love to see the Government get on board and offer some sort of subsidy scheme, very similar to what they have currently to purchase an EV vehicle.”