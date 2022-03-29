Kiwi's life-saving alarm system gets its first installation at Auckland marina

Owha the leopard seal is spotted at Westhaven Marina in Auckland after suffering an apparent gunshot wound to her face the day before.

Hundreds of lives could be saved by a new alarm system installed at an Auckland marina this week.

The Man Overboard Marina Alarm System, developed by Paul Williams, is now in operation at Westhaven Marina in the first installation of its kind.

Williams, who is originally from Palmerston North, said he trialled the system at the Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron in Australia, where the system had already proven to have saved a life.

David White/Stuff Williams says his system has already proven to have saved a life.

On that occasion, a 74-year-old Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron marina resident had backed his mobility scooter into the water.

Williams said the man was able to escape by using the system – which sends an alert when someone in the water pulls on a rope lining a marina – and was rescued within nine minutes.

Marinas were dangerous environments for people because of their deep, cold water, he said.

David White/Stuff Paul Williams with his new Marine Line safety equipment.

“Soon people will need to have systems like this in place, it’ll be a duty of care to staff and customers.”

He hoped the system would be taken up across the world.

“One drowning is a drowning too many.”

Eke Panuku head of marinas Kevin Lidgard said the system was being trialled at Westhaven Marina on behalf Auckland Council before potentially being rolled out to more council-owned marinas.

Lidgard said Westhaven and Z Pier were thankful to only report two to three people falling into the water each year, “however, we are not always notified when this happens”.

Williams said he was motivated to create the system in 2018 when he was living on a boat at a marina and a nearby resident narrowly escaped drowning.

David White/Stuff The system has been installed at Westhaven Marina and could be rolled out to more council-owned marinas

“Her dog knocked her into the water, and she couldn’t get out, it was 15 minutes before someone heard her screaming for help.

“She cut her legs up on muscles trying to get out. It was at that point I decided there was a gap where a system was needed to raise an alarm.”

Williams said the pull-cord on old buses inspired his design.

Now, about 750m of Westhaven Marina has been lined with the system, taking only a pull of the cord to trigger an alarm.

Williams said there were about eight to ten drownings per year at New Zealand’s marinas, but it was hard to find official numbers.

“I was contacted by a marina in the South Island that had five deaths in three years, one was a six-year-old boy.”

Now based in Melbourne, Williams said he was glad to have his first installation in his home country.

Water Safety New Zealand said 74 people drowned last year, despite lockdowns. It said 18 of those deaths were boating related, but it did not provide data on marina drownings.

Lidgard said the system was a great addition to the “protective measures” it had in place.

Eke Panuku could not provide comment on the cost of the alarm system, nor the potential cost of a larger roll-out.