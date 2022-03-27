Biden entering 'murky area' on challenge to overthrow Putin - NZ academic

President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw.

In a dramatic speech , U.S President Joe Biden did not hold back when conveying his opinion Vladimir Putin, saying his Russian counterpart “cannot remain in power”.

But as Waikato University international law expert, Alexander Gillespie puts it, the 46th President of the United States is entering a ‘murky area’ when it comes to de-escalating the conflict in Ukraine that threatens to spill over.

Gillespie said Biden’s latest comments were no ‘slip of the tongue’ but instead were a showcase of power.

“What Biden is doing now, is he is effectively calling for people to challenge Putin and that means you’re in a very murky area because the principal is that, you shouldn’t interfere in each other’s countries” he said.

While addressing a crowd during a speech in Poland's capital the US president stated that Putin “cannot remain in power”.

The White House later partially walked back the comments, saying Biden meant Putin could not remain in a position of power over neighbouring states.

But while Putin was the first to break international law by invading Ukraine, Gillespie was concerned that Biden’s latest comments were also at risk of doing the same.

“The problem is, when you start to break rules and laws in the international realm, what starts of with one, ends up with another and kind of spirals out of control,” Gillespie said.

“And now it’s breaking another rule, which is that you shouldn’t interfere in the internal politics of another country”.

The US president recently called Putin a war criminal in response to Russia’s shelling of civilians in Ukraine..

SUPPLIED Waikato University international law expert Professor Alexander Gillespie.

But Gillespie said the problem did not rest on what was said but rather on what would happen next.

He said internationla relations were increasingly moving into a lawless global world and Biden’s hint at the need for rebellion was going to provoke a response.

“Even though in theory that might be correct for one leader to be calling another leader that, it inflames the situation...you can’t actually say he is a war criminal just yet” he said.

“The problem with Putin is that no one knows how he is going to respond and as the conflict goes bad, he probably won’t respond in a rational way”.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in recent weeks had been asked on whether she agreed that Putin was a “war criminal” but has remained cautious on using the term, instead opting to say that his actions were “morally wrong and reprehensible”.

Whether Putin was a war criminal should be determined through an international tribunal, Gillispie said and New Zealand could lend their voice to that.

But he thought New Zealand’s role in supporting larger western nations in condemning Russia’s actions was the right approach.

”New Zealand, increasingly is part of the scrum and that’s a good thing.

” Our loyalties are quite clear...you can see that with the provision of non-lethal military aid, what we’re doing in terms of condemnation and our approach on refugees” Gillispie said.