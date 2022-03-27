Eateries note increase of customers as Covid-19 rules loosened

Grey Street Kitchen manager, Dennis Hsueh has noticed an increase of patrons on Sunday.

As a change in Covid-19 rules came into place over the weekend, some Waikato businesses are already noticing the difference.

Indoor limits for dining and drinks have doubled to 200 patrons, with many in the hospitality industry hoping it would also signal a mindset change that would bring patrons out again.

Since opening their doors in the early hours of Saturday morning, Hamilton’s Grey Street Kitchen Manager, Dennis Hsueh, said almost immediately there was more foot traffic through the door.

“We did notice a change, there was actually an increase in customers right from Saturday,” Hsueh said.

“We’re definitely busier this weekend compared to the last couple of weekends

“We’re pretty happy and hopefully the same pattern will continue over the next coming weeks”.

Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams aired the same sentiment, saying no business was not going to be welcoming of the influx of people in the CBD.

“Certainly there were a lot of people out and about...we do think there was perhaps a small shift in mindset,” Williams said.

“Any loosening of restrictions is welcome because it makes people feel a bit more confident about being out and about.

”I couldn’t tell you if there have been any challenges, at least none that have been highlighted at this stage,” she said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams, says a move towards loosened Covid 19 restrictions was the pathway forward and that people were slowly becoming more relaxed and comfortable while out in CBD areas.

Williams did state, however that changes to indoor seating limits from 100-200 people, still presented the same challenges.

She said it would take a change in traffic light levels before a noticeable difference occurred for hospitality operators.

One coffee patron from Ohakune, Eric, said it was “really busy” while grabbing coffee at a local Hamilton cafe on Sunday morning.

He said the previous restrictions had not been an issue for him and his family, but he had noticed that some business were struggling in terms of customer turnout.

“The restaurants that were abiding by the rules, really had no drama” he said.

“We would still go out on a Friday night and we still do, nothing has changed.

“But it’s really busy now because it had been dead”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Patrons enjoy a coffee under slightly loosened venue numbers in Hamilton East.

Dennis Hsueh expected the phasing out of vaccine passes and mandates to have a further impact from April 4 as it would simplify the communication needed with customers and wait times at the door would be shortened.

But he was also aware that with the loosening of Covid-19 rules there could be further risk of infection, so all of their staff had made sure to get fully vaccinated.

They were also continuing to display QR codes and mask use was encouraged when customers weren’t eating or drinking.

“We do need to be aware that there might be a higher risk of people catching the virus,” he said.

“But I’m not too worried as all our staff are triple dosed, so it’s more for the customers, but if they’re happy, we’re good”.

Williams believed that although the relaxing of Covid-19 rules could pose further risk for people out and about, it was the pathway forward in terms of supporting the hospitality sector.

“As we get more and more comfortable with Covid-19 being in society, people do need to be back and operating in their lives as normally as they can,” she said.