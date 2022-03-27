Man dies after falling from mobility scooter in Northland

The incident happened somewhere on Otaika Rd in Northland’s Whangārei.

A man has died after falling from his mobility scooter in Northland’s Whangārei on Sunday.

Shortly before 11am, police received reports that a man had fallen from his mobility scooter on Otaika Rd.

A police spokeswoman said the man wasn’t able to be revived and died at the scene of the incident.

The spokeswoman said police would be making “routine inquiries” into the man’s death, and it was expected the matter would be referred to the coroner.