Auckland mayoralty: Leo Molloy releases plan he says will get city 'back on track'

Businessman Leo Molloy tells Stuff's Todd Niall what his priorities will be if he is elected as Auckland’s mayor.

Auckland mayoral candidate Leo Molloy has revealed his “Auckland comeback plan”, which he says will get the city “back on track”.

Molloy, an Auckland business owner, has pledged he will work to reduce the cost of living, make Aucklanders feel safe, get Auckland moving and kick-start building more homes, among other things.

“Aucklanders have two choices – more of the same reckless policies and wasteful spending from career politicians, or a real plan for Auckland that will get our city heading in the right direction,” Molloy said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Leo Molloy is one of six candidates hoping to become Auckland’s next Mayor.

READ MORE:

* Half-price public transport could attract 10-15% more passengers in Auckland

* Auckland mayoralty: Viv Beck to run in race for city's top job

* Auckland mayoralty: Labour calls for hopefuls seeking its endorsement



Molloy said he would put a freeze on rates for Aucklanders, and scrap the Auckland fuel tax, along with subsidising public transport for a one-year trial.

Crime in Auckland was “soaring and out of control”, Molloy stated, and he said he would create a fund for businesses that would subsidise the cost of bollards to prevent robberies or ram raids.

Molloy also said he wanted to ensure all public spaces in Auckland were covered by CCTV within three years, and see an increased presence in community patrols across the suburbs.

“People know that I’m not afraid to speak truth to power, fight for good and stand up for injustices in our society. These are traits I’ll take with me into the Council,” Molloy said.

“My vision for Auckland is simple – I believe there’s nothing holding us back from having a world-class city on the Pacific Rim to match the likes of Brisbane, Vancouver or San Francisco.”

So far, five other contenders are in the mayoral race, Labour-backed Efeso Collins, Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck, with backing from the Centre Right, along with Ted Johnston, Jake Law and Craig Lord.

Current Auckland Mayor Phil Goff revealed in February he would not be seeking re-election on October 8.

Goff won comfortably on debut in 2016 against centre-right business executive Vic Crone and repainted the political map red in 2019, winning all but one of the 32 local board areas and subdivisions.