Gisborne homicide victim died on her birthday

The victim of a homicide investigation was Gisborne woman Maraea Marata Smith.

The victim at the centre of a Gisborne homicide investigation died on her birthday.

Maraea Marata Smith died on Titoki Street on Friday. It was her 36th birthday.

Smith was found dead on the street after police were called to the scene at 9.45 pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Daniel Kirk said police were continuing to seek those involved and were conducting reassurance patrols in the area.

Police want to speak with anyone who might have information about the incident or those involved.

Anyone with information which could assist Police should call 105 and refer to case number 220326/4039. Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111.