The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, March 28

Andrew Leslie smashed his spinal cord after crashing his mountain bike in 2020. Doctors told his family he would use a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Bike crash victim runs 5km two years after being told he may never walk again

Two years ago, Andrew Leslie was told he may never walk again. Now he's just finished a 5-kilometre run.

In March 2020, Leslie smashed his spinal cord after crashing his mountain bike at Mākara Peak in Wellington. Doctors said he would likely use a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Ezra McDonald/ACC Andrew Leslie completing a 5km run in Wellington.

A year after the accident, Leslie thwarted the diagnosis when he climbed 445 metres to the summit of Mt Kaukau. On March 18, nearly two years after his accident, he completed the run around Wellington's Karori Park.

“In the early days, the notion of running 5km wasn't even in my head.”

The effort “completely emptied the tank”, he said. “It wasn’t pretty at times, but what a sense of accomplishment.”

Joel Montfort/Twitter Riley Leon, 16, was driving home from a job interview when he got caught in a tornado.

US teen caught in a tornado while driving truck can’t believe he survived

The Texas teenager who survived, and drove home, after his truck was spun by a tornado this past week, has spoken to People about the ordeal.

Riley Leon, 16, was driving home after a job interview at Whataburger when his truck was spun around on its side, per the Dallas Morning News. Storm chaser Brian Emfinger recorded the incident in real time, and the clip shows Leon driving back home after it all went down.

“I had actually gotten home from the wreck and my brother was like, ‘Have you seen the video,’ and I was like, ‘What video?’ And he showed it to me, and I was like, ‘That’s actually me,’” Leon recalled to KHOU.

“Thankful to God for giving me another chance in this life. He probably did it for a reason. He’s probably, in the future, gonna bring better plans into my life.”

Since the incident, Leon has been given a new truck from a local car dealership and got the job at the burger joint.

Taylor Hawkins made a 9-year-old drummer girl's dream come true days before his death

Days before Foo Fighters musician Taylor Hawkins died, he fulfilled a dream for a little girl who considered him her hero.

On March 22, the band was supposed to perform at the Asunciónico Festival in Paraguay. They arrived in Asunción and checked into a hotel, but the concert was cancelled due to severe weather.

However, that was not going to stop 9-year-old local singer and drummer Emma Sofía from fulfilling her mission to meet the Foo Fighters.

The junior musician, whose parents had bought tickets to the festival, set up her drum kit and played her heart out on a sidewalk outside the hotel, in front of a growing crowd of fellow fans. Sure enough, Hawkins took notice and headed outside, where he met Emma Sofía.

Her dad, Julio Peralta, who helps run her social media accounts, shared photos and videos of the emotional encounter. "Since my daughter found out that the Foo Fighters were coming, she started a campaign to meet them," he wrote on Twitter, "Today we took her drums to play in front of the Sheraton and look who came out at her call. Dreams come true."

ESA & NASA/Solar Orbiter/EUI team The image of the Sun captured by the Solar Orbiter probe.

Most detailed photo ever of Sun captured by probe

A solar probe has captured the highest resolution picture of the Sun ever taken.

The Solar Orbiter spacecraft, a collaboration between the European Space Agency and Nasa, is on a trajectory to repeatedly fly close to the Sun over the next few years.

The latest images were taken from a distance of roughly 75 million kilometres, halfway between the Sun and Earth.

ESA said the final image contains more than 83 million pixels a resolution "ten times better than what a 4K TV screen can display." You can view the image here.

Iconic '90s and 2000s toys, gadgets and games becoming popular on Trade Me

Nostalgia is in the air for thousands of New Zealanders buying and selling old ‘90s and 2000s gadgets, toys and games.

Trade Me spokeswoman Millie Silvester said products from the ‘90s and noughties have gained in popularity on the site.

“There’s no doubt that the ‘90s and 2000s are coming back into style in a big way, and we’re seeing this reflected in listings and searches onsite,” she said.

The list of popular items includes Bratz Dolls, The Sims and iPod Classics.