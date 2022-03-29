Auckland weather and traffic: Lanes blocked on Southern Motorway

Traffic

A multi-vehicle crash on the Auckland's Southern Motorway is blocking two northbound lanes.

One person sustained moderate injuries in the incident and another has minor injuries, according to police.

The crash occurred just after the Ellerslie’s Pamure highway, and Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is advising early-morning commuters to expect delays, or consider using State Highway 20 via the Waterview Tunnel until the incident is cleared.

Traffic is moving slowly on a few stretches of motorway across Tāmaki Makaurau, with the routes between Manukau to Albany, Manukau to Te Atatu, and Bombay into Auckland CBD all moving slowly.

Auckland Airport to Auckland CBD is also crawling, with the route currently taking over an hour.

Weather

After a fine day of Auckland weather on Monday, the clouds are expected to return for a warm yet shady day in Tāmaki Makaurau.

MetService predicts cloudy periods, with a chance of an afternoon shower on Tuesday – as southwesterly winds blow in with gusts of up to 24kmph.

Aucklanders will feel similar temperatures to Monday, with a low of 15 degrees Celsius and a high of 22.8, which will peak at around 5pm.

Peak wind gusts will be around 2pm.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Wednesday will be the hottest day this week, with a high of 26.

As for the rest of the week, it promises to be mostly sunny – though Thursday may bring an afternoon of light showers. Light gusts will be felt throughout the week, but the weekend isn’t expected to be the nicest – a few light rains on the Saturday and Sunday bringing prominent showers.

Wednesday will be the hottest day this week, with a high of 26C.

“Autumn has arrived, and the air is cooling down. It’s a perfect time to prepare the winter garden, so you can enjoy a variety of fruit, vegetables and flowers through the winter months,” said MetService’s gardening guide.

“Start by replenishing the nutrients lost in your soil over summer by digging in lots of compost.”