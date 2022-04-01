Department of Conservation takes swipe at April Fools 'misinformation'

The Department of Conservation’s name has been used in a number of April Fools’ Day jokes this year without its knowledge. (File photo)

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is frustrated over April Fools' jokes which caused its team to be “getting it all around”.

A Wilderness Magazine article written as an April Fools' Day jest fabricated quotes and policies from DoC, causing the national conservation body to take to Twitter to dispel the claims.

In a series of tweets, DOC said the jokes included “harm to native species, made up changes in our policy, and made up quotes from our spokespeople”.

“We get that people want a laugh, but in 2022 … this stuff just feels a bit irresponsible,” a spokesman said.

The Wilderness Magazine article said DOC was closing all tramping huts for three months to boost tent sales, busy tracks would implement a traffic light system, and protesters at Kaitoke Regional Park wanted to “Make the Tararuas Great Again”.

The article fabricated quotes and attributed them to a “DOC spokesperson”.

It has been reported that DOC was in on the joke, but DOC confirmed to Stuff that was not true.

“This is one of a number of jokes circulating at our expense,” a DOC spokesman said.

Alastair Hall, editor of Wilderness Magazine, said DOC hadn’t had any issues with previous April Fools’ Day jokes.

“But now that it’s 2022 and satire is deemed irresponsible, we will consider being more careful in future,” he said.

Hall said he was fortunate to work with New Zealand’s best outdoor journalists and photographers, and if he thought the article would malign their reputations, he wouldn’t have run it.

“But the story doesn’t do that because it's satire,” he said.

“I do understand DOC's concerns in regards to fake news. I have zero tolerance for that stuff, too.

“But fake news and satire are not the same thing and the vast majority of people understand this story is satire and a simple opportunity to make people laugh,” he said.

The head of journalism at AUT, Dr Greg Treadwell, said a magazine making up quotes was risky, as April Fools’ Day jokes had to skirt the line of believability and objectivity.

“You have to be careful your joke remains a joke,” Treadwell said.

“The temptation is to use those made-up voices to say something you actually feel.”

Treadwell said if he was a senior official at DoC he would be annoyed, as by fabricating the quotes the article could have the effect of creating a false narrative which could hurt people.

DoC is frustrated after quotes were fabricated about fake policies by Wilderness Magazine.

“You’re putting voices out there for people that don’t exist,” he said.

The National Party was also the butt of a joke in Wilderness Magazine’s article. The supposed policy was a ‘Tramp for the Dole’ scheme.

“The scheme will target young people who need motivation and will aim to show them what real drudgery feels like, in preparation for a lifetime in the workforce,” the article said.

Stuff has approached the National Party for comment.

Leopard Seals New Zealand also published a joke social media post, saying a well-known Auckland seal, Owha, had become a mother.

However, that was not true.

Fans of Owha shared their happiness in the comments section of the post, with many people hoping the post was true.

Leopard Seals NZ confirmed to Stuff the post was a joke, made in an attempt to create awareness around the topic of pregnant leopard seals.

To date, there have been no viable leopard seal births in New Zealand.