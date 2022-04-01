The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, April 1

The Captains Kirk: Air New Zealand pilots Philip and Roger Kirk on a rare professional flight together.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Meet the real life ‘Captains Kirk’

As sons of a pilot father and flight attendant mother, Air New Zealand pilots Roger and Philip Kirk have been part of the world of aviation for as long as they can remember.

The brothers rarely fly together because there is usually only one captain in charge of an aircraft but, as a trainer, Philip is able to fly in the first officer’s seat. He didn’t discover he was flying the Melbourne route with Roger until he was told his first officer was no longer available, and his brother had been called in to replace him.

And yes... the Kirks do get all the Star Trek jokes.

The Fijian Drua player who defied death to star in Super Rugby

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Vinaya Habosi of the Fijian Drua makes a break during their historic Super Rugby Pacific win over the Melbourne Rebels.

Doctors in Christchurch told the young Fijian wing Vinaya Habosi his blood infection could have killed him. Now he is a star of Super Rugby Pacific.

At just 22, Habosi’s speed and tough playing style saw him score two tries for the Super Rugby newcomers Fijian Drua, and he has started every game for them, all in his first season of professional rugby.

But just eight months ago, Habosi was on his deathbed in hospital struck down by an infection. They told the young player he was lucky to be alive and would not be strong enough to train for six months.

Habosi worked hard on his health and soon won a spot in the Drua’s first starting side in Super Rugby. He has kept the spot and played 80 minutes every week with a power and toughness not even a brush with death could dilute.

Participants of world-famous Dunedin Study set to turn 50

The Dunedin Study began in 1975 and was originally designed as a short-term project to explore how birth events might affect later health. Now after five decades of research the participants are this year turning 50-years-old.

University of Otago/Supplied A participant with their face blurred take part in another test during the early years of the Dunedin Study.

Dunedin Study researchers have published more than 1300 peer-reviewed journal articles, books, and reports on many aspects of human health and development over that half-century.

There were 1037 original members of the group who researchers regularly monitor “to capture the full range of human experience”.

Crucial to that “unbelievably successful” study was it keeping 96 per cent of the living cohort participating after five decades.

The study’s first participant was born on April 1, 1972 and the next time participants are all due to return to Dunedin is in 2024.

Rare rhino birth sparks hope

The World Wildlife Fund says there are only about 80 Sumatran rhinos are left, so a baby born at an Indonesian sanctuary is a win for the highly endangered species.

Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry Sumatran rhino Rosa, with her newborn female calf. Only about 80 of the species are left.

The newborn Sumatran rhino’s mother, named Rosa, gave birth to the female calf in captivity last Thursday, NBC News reported.

Once found across Southeast Asia, today the remaining population exists in Indonesia’s Sumatra and Borneo islands. Sumatran rhinos have long been in jeopardy due to poaching and habitat destruction.

Furry Friday features feline finery

They call him Earl Grey. And doesn't his name match his noble demeanour?

And finally, just because it’s the end of the traditional working week, enjoy this Stuff favourite edited each week by Nick Barnett.

Today’s Furry Friday stars this exemplar of feline magnificence who is set amongst the mint, Earl Grey. Make your life better by looking at more cats here.