Pedestrian seriously injured after reportedly being hit by car at Auckland mall

A person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after being reportedly hit by a car outside a shopping complex in Birkenhead.

An ambulance arrived on the scene at 2.54pm Friday, and treated the person before transporting them to Auckland City Hospital.

Kelly Vivian said she was there when it happened.

“There were three women in the car park screaming at a car, and then they started to bash against the windows hard enough that I thought it might smash.

“Then the car violently lurched backwards and ... she went flying,” she said.

The victim was a 17-year-old girl with a 3-year-old child, Vivian said.

Vivian said she and her daughter-in-law helped the person as “she was down on the ground and struggling to breathe”.

Police were alerted to the incident at 2.24pm.

Police are investigating the incident.