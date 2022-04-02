New details emerge about New Zealand Isis hostage

How Kiwi nurse Louisa Akavi was held captive by Islamic State since 2013 and why New Zealanders didn’t learn of her plight sooner.

A US court has heard how a terrified New Zealand nurse, Isis hostage Louisa Akavi, was comforted by a young US aid worker, Kayla Mueller, as she struggled with her captivity.

Writing for Britain’s Daily Mail, journalist Daniel Bates reported that Mueller was taken to a room by her captors, the so-called ‘Beatles’, to comfort a “really scared” Akavi.

Fellow captive Frederico Motka was giving evidence in the trial of El Shafee Elsheikh, who is accused of crimes against Islamic State hostages. Elsheikh denies being part of the hostage taking group.

The trial is being widely reported and Mueller’s parents, Carl and Marsha, have been there every day.

SUPPLIED Louisa Akavi, a nurse from New Zealand who provided aid in Syria.

The Muellers spoke about their daughter’s relationship with Akavi to Stuff and had always hoped that she might be found alive and able to shed light on their daughter’s captivity.

Mueller, who suffered horrific abuse, was later handed over to Islamic State's leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and raped repeatedly before she was killed.

Akavi was taken hostage by Isis in 2013, but her captivity was kept secret for five years before the Red Cross went public in an appeal for information, despite requests from the New Zealand Government to keep her plight secret. The Government feared that any publicity might put Akavi’s life at risk.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF American aid worker Kayla Mueller’s parents Marsha and Carl speak of their daughter’s relationship with fellow Islamic State captive Louisa Akavi.

Akavi’s ultimate fate remains a mystery, and while the Red Cross believed she may still be alive, either in continued captivity or in a refugee camp somewhere, hope has faded the longer there is no news.

She is known to have shared a prison with Americans Steven Sotloff, James Foley and others, whose brutal decapitations by their Isis executioners struck terror around the world.

The group of executioners known as ‘The Beatles’ were among the most brutal, and the court has been hearing details of the horrific torture endured by their captors.

The Daily Mail reported that Mueller was viewed by her captors as the strong one, and she was asked to comfort Akavi who was “really scared” and struggling to cope with being imprisoned.

Motka told the jury: “Louisa came across as really scared. Someone who was relatively new to the game - it's a game of survival,” the Mail reported.

“She wasn't doing well which is the reason they brought Kayla in as well.

“Kayla was brought in to help calm her down.”

Akavi had been nursing on the frontline in Syria when her Red Cross convoy was ambushed, and she was taken hostage.

There were initial attempts by her captors to negotiate a ransom for millions of dollars, but one was never paid.

Akavi had previously worked on the frontline in Iraq and elsewhere, and survived a hospital massacre in Chechnya that saw fellow nurses killed.

In a statement at the time of her name being released, Red Cross said Akavi had dedicated her life to those affected by war and violence.

“She went to Syria because people needed her. She wanted to use her skills to make a difference for some of the world’s most vulnerable people.”

An experienced nurse and midwife, Akavi had worked with the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement since 1987 when she was deployed to Malaysia to help Vietnamese refugees. Syria was her 17th field mission.