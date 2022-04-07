Auckland weather forecast and traffic for April 7, 2022

Traffic

Trig Rd in Whenuapai, north of Auckland, is closed between Brigham Creek Rd and Spedding Rd due to downed power lines.

Auckland Transport is asking motorists to follow directions from emergency services on site and expect delays.

Bus 114 is being detoured due to power lines blocking the road.

(File photo)

An earlier crash near the Greenlane off-ramp has slowed traffic on the Southern Motorway between Mt Wellington and Newmarket.

Waka Kotahi said the crash has been cleared but delays continue.

State Highway 1 is heavily congested between Mt Wellington and Newmarket, with other patches of congestion around Manurewa and Albany.

Traffic is also slow moving on SH16 between Pt Chevalier and Grey Lynn.

Meanwhile, both escalators at the Henderson train station are out of order, but lifts are still operating.

Weather

With a morning and afternoon offering both rain and shine, the weather on Thursday is expected to live up to Auckland’s “four seasons in one day” reputation.

(File photo)

According to MetService, the morning will see a fair amount of cloud coverage and isolated showers throughout the city, which will disappear to reveal clear skies and a spot of sunshine past midday.

Southwesterly winds will remain and will turn into southeasterlies come afternoon, bringing with them the kind of chillier weather that has marked the arrival of autumn for much of this week.

The morning chill will dissipate into an expected high of between 21 and 22 degrees, with the afternoon likely to feel like a day still in the dregs of summer. Lows could reach 11C.

As the mornings continue to get chillier, the evenings welcome darkness earlier, with a sunset expected at 6.08pm on Thursday evening.

It is expected the rest of the week will follow in the same vein, with southeasterlies on much of Friday, and morning showers and cloudy spells expected for Saturday and Sunday.