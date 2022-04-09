Obituary: John Christopher Turner: 1928 - 2022

Dr Turner in 1994 at the time of his retirement from the University of Waikato, in his doctoral gown.

At the age of 83, with a linguistic dexterity that belied age and academic calling, Dr John Turner set about writing his memoirs. The forum, a blog, befitted a man who had been instrumental in the development and use of computers at the University of Waikato. The expression was direct, witty and engaging. In the opinion of one colleague, if "most mathematicians struggle to find the right words", John was an exception: "he could produce a page of beautiful prose in a thrice".

Long formally retired, John was still, in his words, "doing mathematics", inventing his own mathematical structures and developing his own methods to study them. However, such pursuits took but a portion of his time. The term 'Renaissance Man' can be wildly abused, but it fitted him like a glove. A classical musician, a collector of fine art, a student of languages, a master bridge player, who indulged passions as diverse as tennis, conjuring, dance and hang gliding, John's contribution to the cultural and sporting life of Hamilton almost equalled his achievements in research and education.

John Christopher Turner was born 1 October, 1928 in Goole, Yorkshire, England, the son of Harry Turner, a ship draftsman and Enid Turner (nee Heppenstall), the daughter of a tailor. In his early years the family lived above a brewery owned by his maternal grandfather. He retained memories of playing in the courtyard, amid barrels and casks and of beer deliveries via horse and cart.

John's contribution to the war effort centred on the raising of rabbits, for both food and exhibition. Displaying an acumen for mathematics at high school, he was advised to go into the banking industry and duly became a clerk. Conscripted in 1946, he served in the Royal Army Service Corps for three years and was demobilised during the period of the Berlin Airlift.

supplied John, left, and friend in the British Army in the 1940s (he served 1946-1949)

Taking up a junior engineering position with Brush Electrical, John attended courses in technical colleges in Lincoln and Doncaster, becoming the top student of his year with a Higher National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. On the strength of the achievement he received a scholarship, enabling enrolment at Leeds University, where he majored in mathematics.

Studying toward a Bachelor of Science qualification, John "began to understand what it was to be a mathematician", henceforth eschewing engineering papers and electing to pursue a 'special topic' in statistics in his final year. Graduating with second class honours, he was immediately offered a job as a statistician in the Mathematics Division of the Armaments Research and Development Establishment at Fort Halstead in Kent, when Britain's first Atomic Energy Division was established. John gained his first experience in writing computer programs. In 1955 he invented his first original mathematical concepts, defining 'reliability' and 'operability' as probabilities of certain kinds of events, research later used by the War Office to estimate the likely 'trigger time' of atomic bombs released from aircraft.

NA/Waikato Times John in Africa in the 1960s. He taught in both Kenya and Sierra Leone

In 1956, anxious to explore the world, John began work as Tutor in Mathematics at the Mombasa Institute of Muslim Education, a residential college in Kenya. Instructing would-be engineers in mathematics and physics, his students an equal mix of African, Arabian and Asian, John enjoyed the exposure to diverse cultures. He learnt Kiswahili, travelled to Lake Victoria and Uganda and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.

During his time in Mombasa John met Barbara Orton. Their path to matrimony was far from smooth. Barbara was married to another man and divorce in colonial Africa required evidence of infidelity. A private detective was engaged to 'discover' John and Barbara at the breakfast table - deemed sufficient proof that they had spent the night together - but the plan came unstuck when the lawyer hired to facilitate proceedings absconded with his fee. Eventually, the couple were married in November 1959, with John adopting Barbara's two sons.

Voyaging back to Britain proved near fatal, the ship very nearly going down in a storm. John joined Nottingham Technical College as a Lecturer, teaching Statistics and Pure Mathematics to BSc Hons level. In 1962, he and family returned to Africa, where John lectured at Fourah Bay College in Sierra Leone. It was here, under the "sharp eye" of Professor T Zulauf, that he came to think of himself as a true 'University Lecturer', capable of original research. In 1966 he began an extramural MSc from Leeds University, extending his paper on the Reliability Theory of Networks, completing the qualification after again relocating to Britain and taking up a Senior Lectureship at Huddersfield College of Technology.

supplied Dr Turner in 2012, with his granddaughter Beverley and great-grandson Oscar, at Beverley's graduation (MSc in Computing).

Whilst at Huddersfield John wrote his first book, 'Modern Applied Mathematics', a university text which mixed discrete mathematics, statistics and operation research. It was published in 1970 and remained in print for two decades. Seeking further professional opportunities, in 1967 he shifted to Leeds Polytechnic as Principal Lecturer in Statistics Operations Research, where he taught for the following three years, developing degree programmes in research and computing and learning "a great deal about [university] politics" in the process.

The experience was to stand him in good stead when it came to his most significant career decision: a 1970 shift to New Zealand, at the suggestion of old mentor Professor Zulauf, to become Reader in Mathematics at the University of Waikato. He was again lucky to survive the journey, the engine of the ship on which he and family were travelling catching fire before it reached the Isle of Wight. The problem flared up again in the mid-Atlantic.

Between 1971 and 1973 John was the Acting Director of Computing Services at the University of Waikato, overseeing the expansion from older IBM machines to the larger BURROUGHs computers. He and a colleague designed and implemented the computer language STATUS. In 1976, in collaboration with two others, he published the textbook 'First Steps in Numerical Analysis'. It was under his tenure that students throughout the university embraced computers, often for the first time.

By 1980, John's academic focus on statistics had given way to an interest in graphs and network processes, research that eventually saw the completion of his doctoral thesis, 'A Study of Knot-Graphs', in 1984.

In 1986 he became the Foundation Dean of the School of Computing and Mathematical Science, in which capacity he established the Bachelor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences along with Diploma, Masters and Doctoral programmes. He set the direction of teaching and research, leading 19 staff, introducing methods and systems that were adopted by many other New Zealand tertiary institutions.

John was the Chief Examiner for the Bursary and Scholarship Examinations in Applied Mathematics, setting papers and overseeing the marking of over 5,000 secondary school scripts. Widely published, he was a founding member of the Waikato and Bay of Plenty Computer Society, a Fellow of the Royal Statistical Society, London, and an Honorary Member of the New Zealand Mathematical Society. Upon retirement in 1994, he was made an Honorary Fellow of the University of Waikato.

Outside of academia, John was the type of person whose interests went beyond casual engagement. A lifelong love of music saw expression in the playing of six instruments, including classical guitar, which led to the formation of the Hamilton Classical Guitar Society, cello, which saw him join the Waikato Symphony Orchestra and piano, which resulted in informal employment at the Le Grande Hotel on Friday evenings. At age 73 John discovered he had a more than acceptable singing voice.

John was also instrumental in the establishment of the Hamilton Hang Gliding Club and the city's University of the Third Age, where for twenty years he taught a mathematics study group. His sporting and games prowess extended to tennis, bridge, pool, billiards and snooker. He was a knowing collector of art, cameras and old calculating machines.

A true academic until the end of his life, John never stopped questioning or looking beyond the obvious. He was known for his open smile, boundless enthusiasm, hospitality and commitment to his large family. In the words of an old friend, "this man knew how to love".

John Christopher Turner died March 3, 2022. He is survived by his two step-sons, two daughters and one son, ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchilden.