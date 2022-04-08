Auckland SPCA almost at capacity due to 'manic' kitten season

The Christchurch SPCA has had a sudden influx of kittens and is calling on Kiwis to become feline foster parents over the summer.

Auckland’s SPCA is facing a deluge of abandoned kittens, with staff pushed to their limits due to a kitten season deemed the longest and busiest in almost a decade.

Laura Millar, the support service manager at SPCA’s Māngere Centre, said things were “a bit manic” in the cat quarters, with all hands on deck trying to manage the sheer number of animals coming through.

“I've been at the SPCA for about nine years, and this is the worst kitten season I've seen,” she said.

“There’s a bit of an issue trying to find space for all the animals, it's pretty bad.”

Millar said April and the arrival of autumn usually marked the end of kitten season, when numbers began to decline and older kittens started coming through, as opposed to the newborns or pregnant cats.

Supplied/SPCA The SPCA is calling on people to foster kittens to help manage the deluge.

“We’re still getting a lot of neonate and pregnant mums at the moment, which is quite concerning given we’re supposed to be coming into winter, where domestic cats don’t breed.

“The last couple of years, and this year especially, there hasn’t been much of a winter season – it’s just been kittens all year round.”

Millar said the SPCA team was unsure about the reason behind the surge, but “a number of things” could be contributing.

She cited the lack of effort to desex pets – hundreds of desexing operations were also put on hold during lockdown in 2021 – which meant many kittens were the result of unplanned litters.

There were also concerns surrounding the seemingly never-ending summer, and whether climate change and longer, hotter summers were affecting cat mating seasons.

To help lighten the load, the SPCA was urging people to consider fostering a kitten, especially ahead of the long Easter weekend.

“We’re on the hunt for foster parents even more so at the moment. Easter and Christmas are real crunch points at the SPCA, as a lot of our foster homes go away on holiday.”

Supplied/SPCA The Auckland SPCA is experiencing its busiest kitten season in almost a decade.

Millar said foster homes were a “fantastic help” to the SPCA.

“We rely very heavily on foster homes. It helps to look after them while they are gaining weight, finishing medication or just waiting to be old enough to put up for adoption.”

When fostered, Millar said kittens recovered from surgery “far more than they would if they were recovering in an animal shelter” and returned well-socialised and acclimatised to real households.

They grew familiar with things they wouldn’t experience at the SPCA, like electrical appliances, children and traffic noises.

Millar said the only things required from a foster parent were time and the ability to “give some TLC”, as they were given everything they needed from the SPCA – including food, bedding and toys – in a foster pack.