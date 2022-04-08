'Stupid solution to a stupid problem': Council paves around problem traffic cameras

Footpaths on Onewa Rd in Northcote, on Auckland's North Shore, are being widened to accomodate newly installed T3 lane cameras which obstruct the pavement.

Auckland Transport has again drawn the ire of the Northcote community over new traffic enforcement cameras, this time for paving around the problematic poles.

Residents were dismayed late last year to find that Auckland Transport had placed 17 poles with 68 cameras in the centre of footpaths along Onewa Rd on the North Shore, creating an obstruction for prams, bicycles and mobility scooters.

The cameras were installed at a cost of $2.6 million to enforce the T3 transit lane, even though 99 per cent of motorists already complied with the restrictions.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The “pole position” has not been embraced by pedestrians on Onewa Rd.

The Kaipatiki Local Board asked for the obstructive poles to be shifted, but the council-controlled organisation Auckland Transport has instead begun widening the footpath to allow users to get around the poles, at a cost of $60,000.

Board member John Gillon said the result was “not ideal, but better than before”.

“It is a workaround for a problem that should never have happened in the first place. People are still having to dart around the poles.”

Gillon said the poles ought to have been on the boundary of the footpath and the berm, with cameras extending out towards the lanes.

He said he would rather the money being spent on paving around the poles be spent on establishing a “needed” clearway on Onewa Rd.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF A total of 68 new cameras will be watching Onewa Road motorists from the end of April.

Gillon said after the poles were installed he had received feedback with “all sorts of expletives” from residents who felt they were in the wrong place.

A resident walking on the street who would not be named told Stuff the footpath adjustments were a “stupid solution to a stupid problem”.

Gillon said the cameras enforcing the T3 lane “came out of left field” without consultation from the local board, and the community had not asked for them.

Onewa Rd is just the start for Auckland Transport’s camera roll-out. Gillon understands similar cameras will also be installed on sections of Lake Rd and Sunnybrae Rd on Auckland’s North Shore.

He said cameras would also be installed on some roads in the Devonport-Takapuna Board area.

“I would seriously hope that Auckland Transport had learned from their mistakes on Onewa Rd about placement of the poles.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF About 5000 cars without the appropriate number of passengers use the T3 lane each month, according to AT. (File photo)

The Onewa Rd cameras will be operational from April 26 and people who breach the T3 lane conditions will be issued warning notices for three weeks. From May 24, drivers in the T3 lane without three occupants in their car during the specified times will face a $150 fine.

Gillon understands that drivers without passengers will have 50 metres “grace” if they are using it to get around vehicles queueing to turn right.

Auckland Transport has been approached for comment.