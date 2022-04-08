Helmet may've prevented wrangler's death while breaking in horse - coroner

Michael Kauahi King, 49, died after he was kicked and repeatedly stomped while breaking in a horse (file photo).

Wearing a helmet may have prevented the death of a wrangler who was repeatedly stomped while breaking in a horse for a rodeo, a coroner has found.

Michael Kauahi King, 49, died in Waikato Hospital on December 29, 2019, after suffering severe head injuries at a cattle yard in Taharoa.

While a competent horseman – known for his skills at breaking in horses – King was not wearing a helmet at the time when the horse reared up, kicked and then repeatedly stomped upon him, Coroner Heidi Wrigley has found in a report released on Friday.

It said his death may have been prevented if he had been wearing a helmet.

King was at the cattle yards on Te Matangi St in Taharoa breaking in a horse to be ridden in a rodeo when the “nasty and vicious” scene unfolded.

Two friends of his had come to visit, and he dismounted the horse and led it to the fence.

Without “obvious cause” the horse became spooked and went back on its hind legs kicking King to the ground.

The horse then repeatedly stomped on King for about “five to 10 seconds” before moving away.

He was left unresponsive and with a gash in his head. Emergency services were called and he was transported by helicopter to Waikato Hospital where he later died.

Wrigley recommended that those breaking in horses wear a helmet when handling them whether they are mounted or not.

She also asked that WorkSafe review its health and safety practices for horse riders and supplement its guidelines to ensure they “adequately address the risks identified”.