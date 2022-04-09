Wilson family gather at Mt Lees homestead as it undergoes renovations

Three generations of the Wilson family return to visit the old family homestead at Mt Lees near Feilding.

The Wilson family might not have the presence they once had in the Manawatū, but their legacy clearly lives on.

Three generations of the Wilson family journeyed from Wellington to gather at the Mt Lees homestead on Friday; part of a 29.5 hectare estate that had been in the family for over a century.

A year in the making, the plan was to meet with Manawatū District Council and share their stories around the history of the homestead.

The house was built by Sir James Wilson, the Palmerston North electorate’s first MP and the first president of what is now Federated Farmers.

READ MORE:

* Homestead at heart of squatter squabble to be made available for community use

* Council frustrated by police handling of squatters' reserve occupation

* Operators of former Mt Lees B & B say council failed to renew lease despite making a profit



WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Frank Wilson and his sister Cecilia Johnson look through an old photograph album in the living room of their childhood home at Mt Lees. They say they’re extremely proud of the work done by the council.

Its most famous occupant was Ormond Wilson, a Labour Party politician, BBC journalist and chairman of the Historic Places Trust.

Frank Wilson and Cecilia Johnson, the son and daughter of Ormond Wilson, were central to Friday’s meeting. Both grew up at Mt Lees and have fond memories of their childhoods there.

“We had stables out the back of the house,” says Johnson.

“I used to love riding my horse. All of us from around the area used to ride our horses to primary school.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Frank Wilson was born at Mt Lees and has fond memories of growing up on the Manawatū estate.

Frank Wilson remembered it similarly as a place of great freedom.

“The garden was a great place for young boys to play. I had cousins and some friends of similar age up the road. We would build huts and make tracks.

“We all had bicycles as well so we would ride around the district. It was a very open-air existence.”

The house and surrounding land remained in the family until 1972.

With no one in the family to take on the farm, Ormond Wilson donated the property to the crown and it is now administered by the Manawatū District Council.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Mt Lees Reserve homestead and grounds sit nestled among the rolling hills of the Manawatū north of Sanson and northeast of Bulls. These grounds were once home to generations of local politicians.

A bed and breakfast had occupied the homestead until early 2020 when it closed.

Since then the house has remained vacant, but garnered attention when its ownership was challenged by squatter Kerre Reddy in 2021.

Reddy thought the homestead had been abandoned and claimed it for herself under an archaic law that required the planting of a seed and the raising of a flag upon the land.

The case had no legal merit, but still cost the district council at least $14,500 to defend.

Since then it has endeavoured to turn the Mt Lees reserve and homestead into a more usable space.

Council parks and property leader Carl Johnstone said the focus was on getting the building up to scratch.

“We’ve done a lot of work getting the electrics up to code and we’re focused now on making sure the building has wheelchair access and adequate fire exits and prevention equipment.”

He said they had been working on the homestead for the last 12 months.

“We’re mostly focused on getting the building up to standard first but we’re thinking we’d like it to be used by schoolchildren. Maybe a classroom in the living room and a place for them to camp out in the grounds.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Carl Johnstone from Manawatū District Council thinks Mt Lees could welcome schoolchildren some day for courses and activities.

The project has also included interviews with Frank Wilson and Johnson to record their memories, as well as their knowledge of the history of the homestead.

This is intended to be part of an online interactive feature on the council’s website and social media channels.

Johnson said she was extremely happy about the work.

“I mean, I just think that places like this should be enjoyed.

“Sometimes, when we’ve come, there's always been a few cars and you see people just come and to walk around and appreciate it. I just think it's wonderful.”

The homestead is located north of Sanson at 199 Ngaio Rd and its grounds are freely accessible to the public.