Severe weather expected when ex-tropical cyclone Fili arrives

Severe weather is expected for parts of the country next week, particularly the East Coast, when ex-tropical cyclone Fili makes landfall, says MetService.

Meteorologist Ashley Parks said Fili was travelling near the far south of New Caledonia and will remain in the South Pacific region before gradually moving south-east towards Aotearoa.

Heavy rain and strong winds were expected once it arrived but prior to this, Fili would likely experience structural changes over the next few days.

Parks said modelling was constantly changing, so they would need to wait until next week before predictions could be confirmed.

“We may see severe weather impacts across New Zealand from Tuesday or Wednesday depending on how fast cyclone Fili moves itself towards the country,” Parks said.

“There’s still some uncertainty in regard to the path that Fili will take as it heads towards our waters, as well as how intense it will be.”

Based on current modelling, Fili will arrive into the country early next week with Wednesday being the potential day when the most severe weather will touch down.

JESS MATHEWS Bad weather is rolling in, with thunder, lightning and heavy rain expected around the Wellington region. This was taken in Kahutara, Wairarapa.

It will likely to travel at greater speed across eastern parts of the North Island or upper North Island depending on where it makes landfall, Parks said.

Heavy rain and severe gale warnings could change depending on modelling, she said.

“Current model tracks suggest that ‘Fili’ will pass towards the east or close to the East Coast of New Zealand, so at the moment, eastern and north-eastern regions of the North Island look to be more at risk of seeing severe weather than other parts of the North Island,” Parks said.

“Hopefully in the coming days, modelling will become a bit more aligned in terms of the solutions they want and where Fili will go.”

Extra-tropical refers to the temperature of the storm’s core where its core is cold rather than warm and the force of the storm is spread further outwards from the centre.

MetService is advising people keep up to date with alerts and severe weather updates on their website.