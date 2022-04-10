From Ukraine to NZ: How one woman fled the Russian invasion

Six people personally affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine speak at a public talk at the Palmerston North City Library.

Kharkiv​, Kyiv​, Uzhhorod​, Slovakia, Vienna, Paris, Bordeaux, Dubai, Palmerston North.

That list of destinations sounds like a Kiwi’s trip home from an overseas experience.

But Yana Kuzmina’s​ journey from Ukraine to New Zealand features bombs, food shortages, standing for 24 hours straight on a train and even a sandstorm.

Kuzmina is one of millions of Ukrainians who have fled their homeland since Russian forces invaded in February under the guise of conducting a special operation.

She and her mother Olha Drozhevska​ were among those who spoke at an event at Palmerston North City Library on Saturday, organised by the Ukrainian Educational and Support Trust​.

Kuzmina said her life changed when the invasion began in February.

She did not wake in her home in Kharkiv​ – in the east of the country, 40 kilometres from the Russian border – to her alarm clock, but to the sound of bombs exploding.

”Everybody did not believe war was starting.”

She grabbed some basics before hiding in a basement, which was bitterly cold, as the bombs dropped.

“I see the wall and window tremble.”

David Unwin/Stuff Yana Kuzmina escaped Ukraine as the war began, fleeing from near the eastern border with Russia to France before flying to New Zealand.

All shops closed and there was no easy access to drinking water, which was especially bad for Kuzmina as she needs insulin for her diabetes.

“The situation was getting worse and worse every day.

“We were thinking it would be two or three days... maybe Russia was scaring us.”

She and others managed to escape, initially by car before managing to get on a train.

The train was so packed she had to stand for 24 hours straight with no sleep – “it was hard to breathe and so warm” – to get to the western Ukrainian border.

The train had to stop for two hours in the middle of the night in Kyiv, everyone on board having to remain silent while alarms blared in the distance.

“It is a horrible silence.”

David Unwin/Stuff Olha Drozhevska, who has lived in New Zealand for four years, got her daughter Yana Kuzmina a visa so she could flee the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The people she travelled with decided to cross into Slovakia, as stories of extremely long waits at the Polish border had filtered through.

She was cared for by “very kind people” in Slovakia, who got her everything she needed.

“You need to have a very big heart to do this.”

But her mother’s concern about possible nuclear war put her on a journey further west, through Vienna and Paris, all the way to family friends in Bordeaux.

Efrem Lukatsky/AP Emergency workers shift the rubble from a multi-storey building destroyed in a Russian attack, at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in Borodyanka, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Drozhevska was working to get Kuzmina an emergency visa to enter New Zealand.

But having that visa, granted in late-March, was not the end of Kuzmina’s troubles, with a sandstorm in Dubai meaning she had to wait there before flying to New Zealand, where Drozhevska has lived for four years.

While having her daughter out of Ukraine was good, Drozhevska said her father was still in Ukraine in the flat he had shared with his wife for more than 50 years.

Olga Dubnytska​ also has family in Ukraine, including a sister and brother in Kyiv.

Her sister had visibly aged since the war started, with safe drinking water not available through the city’s damaged pipes.

“I could not even recognise my sister.”

Heidi Levine/For The Washington Post People exhume bodies of civilians from a mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on April 8.

Her brother had seen the atrocities at Bucha, a city near Kyiv where the bodies of hundreds of dead civilians have been found.

“He has never seen anything like that,” Dubnytska said.

“He couldn’t imagine how horrible it could be. They killed and raped so many people. It was a genocide there.”

Her brother was an ambulance driver whose vehicle broke down soon before the war started.

But a fundraising effort by people in New Zealand meant he had a new one to drive.

Dubnytska said he had a New Zealand flag on his ambulance and wished to thank everyone who donated.

David Unwin/Stuff Olga Dubnytska has a brother in Ukraine who volunteers driving an ambulance.

Olena Pokydko​ said her sister, who worked at a hospital in Kyiv, sent a message when Russian missiles woke her up.

Her sister ended up moving into the hospital so she could provide 24/7 care to people.

She witnessed horrific scenes, including a 25-year-old soldier who begged doctors not to amputate his legs.

“But they were [amputated] because there was nothing they could do,” Pokydko said.

She would never fully understand how horrible the war was since she lived in New Zealand, but her heart broke every time she talked to family or friends in Ukraine or saw news of the war.

David Unwin/Stuff Olena Pokydko’s sister is witnessing various horrors while working in a hospital in Kyiv.

Yuliia Pogorniats​ said people, including her brother, were struggling to escape some parts of the country due to Russians leaving mines in fields and controlling roads.

Buses full of civilians using humanitarian corridors are stopped by Russians and cleared of men.

They are either used as bargaining chips in exchange for prisoners of war, or given a grim option: fight for Russia, or die, Pogorniats said.

David Unwin/Stuff Yuliia Pogorniats says Ukrainian men captured by Russians are either being used as bargaining chips, forced to fight for Russia or killed.

Sean Morrah​ said his Uranian wife Zoia​ spent all night on the phone talking to friends and family.

“It is heartbreaking for her and I can see it every day. It is just soul-destroying.”

Jeffery Sanders​ from Massey University's centre for defence and security studies said larger battles were still to come in the war.

The long-running nature of the war, which Russia hoped to finish in a matter of days, could push Russian president Vladimir Putin into using nuclear, chemical or biological weapons.

Doing so would turn Russia into a global pariah, a “larger version of North Korea”, he said.

David Unwin/Stuff Zoia Morrah, with her husband Sean Morrah, spends her nights on the phone to friends and family still in Ukraine.

While Sanders said there had been talk of a coup against Putin, Konstantin Zharkov​, who left Russia in 2010, doubted one would take place.

Many opponents to Putin have been imprisoned, exiled and killed.

There was no easy solution, especially as the West had repeatedly recognised Putin as a legitimate leader despite dodgy elections and constitution changes, Zharkov said.

David Unwin/Stuff Konstantin Zharkov, who left Russia in 2010, says the West has recognised Vladimir Putin as the legitimate leader of Russia despite dodgy elections and constitution changes.

The Ukrainian Educational and Support Trust has started a Givealittle campaign to raise funds for those in need in Ukraine, with money going to small charities and organisations to provide medical supplies and care, food, water and shelter.

People can also donate directly to the trust with deposits to ANZ Bank account 06-0629-0849079-00 with the reference “hum. aid”.