$8.5 million Lotto prize won in Auckland, third Powerball win this year for city
A third Aucklander to win Powerball this year has struck it lucky, taking away $8.5 million from Lotto’s Saturday night draw.
The winning ticket was sold through Lotto’s online platform MyLotto. The prize is made up of $8 million from Powerball and $500,000 from First Division.
Saturday night’s winner is the fourth Kiwi to win big with Powerball in 2022 and comes less than two weeks after an Auckland grandmother won $28.16 million with Powerball.
They are the third Powerball winner in Auckland this year after a $21 million win in January.
A second person also won First Division, taking home another $500,000. That winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Canterbury.
A Strike player from Blenheim also won $500,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at New World Blenheim.