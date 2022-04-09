$8.5 million Lotto prize won in Auckland, third Powerball win this year for city

Powerball was struck by an Auckland player who bought their ticket off MyLotto.

A third Aucklander to win Powerball this year has struck it lucky, taking away $8.5 million from Lotto’s Saturday night draw.

The winning ticket was sold through Lotto’s online platform MyLotto. The prize is made up of $8 million from Powerball and $500,000 from First Division.

Saturday night’s winner is the fourth Kiwi to win big with Powerball in 2022 and comes less than two weeks after an Auckland grandmother won $28.16 million with Powerball.

They are the third Powerball winner in Auckland this year after a $21 million win in January.

A second person also won First Division, taking home another $500,000. That winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Canterbury.

A Strike player from Blenheim also won $500,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at New World Blenheim.