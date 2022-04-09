Police appeal for sightings of 53-year-old Auckland man

Police are appealing for help finding 53-year-old Jeff Allan who went missing today.

Police are appealing for sightings of Jeff Allan, a 53-year-old man from New Lynn who went missing at 2pm today.

He was last seen by his family.

“He is of thin-medium build and was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes,” police said.

Allan is known to have links across Auckland, including Onehunga, Kumeu and Grafton.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 111 and quote file number 220409/3504.