Auckland weather and traffic for April 11, 2022

Traffic

Travellers can expect delays on the Southern motorway just before the Ti Irirangi Dr off-ramp after a truck broke down earlier this afternoon.

The breakdown blocked the centre southbound lane just before the Ti Irirangi Dr off-ramp.

State Highway 1 has reopened again between Wayby Valley Rd and Mangawhai Rd, Wellsford, after an serious crash was cleared.

Chris McKeen/Stuff/Stuff The southern motorway is heavily congested as of 5.35pm on Monday. (File photo)

Meanwhile, Auckland motorways are heavily congested as of 5.35pm, especially between the Mt Wellington and Papatoetoe section of the Southern Motorway.

Delays are possible southbound on State Highway 1 on the North Shore due to a new road layout.

The left southbound lane approaching Greville Rd is now an exit-only lane. Waka Kotahi has advised motorists to choose a lane early and stay in that lane to minimise disruptions.

Weather

After a glorious weekend in Tāmaki Makaurau, the fine weather of recent weeks is expected to change.

MetService predicts the next seven days will bring periods of cloud, rain and heavy wind gusts.

For Monday, the forecast was mostly fine in the morning, with northeasterly winds developing.

The afternoon forecast was for cloud, with average wind speeds peaking at 19kmh between 3pm and 5pm. No rain was expected.

The average temperature was forecast to be be 19.9 degrees Celsius, with a high of 23C and a low of 12C.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Cloudy spells were expected to develop across Auckland on Monday afternoon.

Tuesday’s is expected to be cloudy, with heavy rain possible in the afternoon.

That rain will continue throughout Wednesday with strong southeasterly winds.

The rain will begin to clear on Thursday, turning to partly cloudy skies and an easing of southwesterly winds. Friday is expected to be partly cloudy and the weekend will see a few showers return.

MetService MetService has issued severe weather warnings for parts of the North Island as the remnants of Cyclone Fili tracks towards New Zealand.

MetService also gave an update on Cyclone Fili, which is expected to hit Auckland on April 13 and 14. A heavy rain watch has already been issued for Northland on Tuesday, as has a strong wind watch – both lasting until Wednesday afternoon.

There’s a 60 per cent likelihood Auckland will experience heavy rain and gales on Wednesday and Thursday. A MetService spokesman said it’s expected most of the North Island will get drenched this week.

Northland and Auckland was last hit by a sudden surge of heavy rain on March 21, which led to widespread flooding across the districts.