Strong wind warning for Auckland, weather and traffic for April 12, 2022

Check out the weather in your area in the latest MetService national forecast on April 11, 2022.

Weather

Stormy weather will lash Auckland on Tuesday as Cyclone Fili nears.

A strong wind warning has been issued for the region, along with a heavy rain watch.

Aucklanders can expect showers and cloud in the morning, according to MetService, ahead of worse weather from the evening onwards.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Wind and rain are forecast for Tuesday evening as Cyclone Fili is expected to reach Auckland on April 13 and 14. (File photo)

Southeasterly winds will increase to gales in exposed places, gusting up to 120kmh.

READ MORE:

* Severe weather expected when ex-tropical cyclone Fili arrives

* Cyclone Fili near New Caledonia could affect New Zealand next week



Southwest gales could reach 130kmh – possibly even 140kmh on Aotea (Great Barrier Island).

Cyclone Fili will travel down the east of the North Island.

On Monday morning, it was about 500km southeast of New Caledonia.

It had been downgraded from a tropical cyclone, but was expected to intensify “as an extra-tropical low” as it tracked towards Aotearoa.

“The system will not redevelop into a tropical cyclone,” MetService said.

The heavy rain watch is in place for 12 hours from 9pm on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday.

Auckland City Council’s emergency management general manager, Paul Amaral, earlier said the council was monitoring the progress of Fili, so teams could be ready to respond if needed.

He said plenty of rain and high winds were expected, so people should consider travel plans carefully.

Counties Power, which looks after the lines for south Auckland and north Waikato, said the company was preparing for a large-scale event and advised customers to do the same.

“Please start your storm preparations now to lessen the impact on the electricity network and on your loved ones,” he said.

Metservice NZ Ex-tropical Cyclone Fili is heading to New Zealand and expected to bring strong wind and rain

“Take some simple steps now such as securing outdoor furniture and trampolines, and anything else that can become a projectile in high winds.

“Store some water if you rely on a pump, check your barbecue gas bottle and torches and charge up your smartphones and tablets. Check in with your neighbours and those you know living alone to check they are prepared.”

Customers were encouraged to log any faults on Counties Power’s app as “large scale faults” could result in phone line queues, he said.

Traffic

Auckland’s traffic is easing after being heavy across the motorways and arterial roads on Tuesday morning.

All Pukekohe line trains have been cancelled after a freight train blocked the track. Replacement buses have been provided.

Two small crashes, one near Victoria Park, the other near the Hill Rd on-ramp in Manukau, have reduced speed on State Highway 1.

Both crashes were cleared but traffic delays remain.

Another crash on the southbound lane by the Walmsley Road on-ramp has also been cleared, delays remain.

A fourth crash, which has been cleared, blocked part of the southbound lane after the Hillsborough Road on-ramp. Congestion remains.

Trip time is down to 45 minutes, from an earlier one hour and 10 minute drive, into the CBD from Pukekohe on the Southern Motorway.

Two ferries have been replaced by Ubers: the 6.30am from Gulf Harbour and the 6.40am from Bayswater into the CBD.

The 7am and 7.30am ferries from Gulf Harbour have been merged due to the deteriorating weather. The combined ferry will depart Gulf Harbour for the CBD at 7.30am.