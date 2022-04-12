Truck driver spotted swerving on highway nearly four times over alcohol limit

Don’t drink and drive. It's that simple, says Sergeant Steve Murray. (File photo)

A truck driver found swerving across a Hawke’s Bay highway and narrowly missing several vehicles was found to have a breath alcohol reading nearly four times the limit.

Sergeant Steve Murray said police received reports from concerned motorists on State Highway 2 about the truck as it neared Napier. It had travelled from Māhia – a distance of 160km – last Thursday.

Police pulled the truck over at Bay View at about 2.30pm and the driver blew an excess breath alcohol reading of more than 900 micrograms. The limit for drivers over 20 is 250mcg.

The driver has been charged and will appear in court in the coming days.

Murray said it was a timely reminder in the lead-up to Easter for truck drivers to consider the importance of road safety.

“When we're dealing with large, heavy vehicles travelling at speed, the potential for harm is frightening – and drivers can not afford to get complacent. It’s also important to remember trucks have a reduced speed limit of 90kmh on the open road,” he said.

“There is one key message for drivers – if you drink alcohol, don’t drive. It’s that simple,” Murray said.