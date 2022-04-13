In Pictures: Ex-Cyclone Fili hits North Island's East coast

The effects of Cyclone Fili are being felt down the eastern coast of the North Island.

The remnants of Cyclone Fili has moved across the East Coast of the North Island on Wednesday.

The cyclone moved further east than expected, so Auckland, Northland, and Bay of Plenty have avoided the worst.

There was heavy rain overnight, with 59 mm in some parts of Gisborne, but nothing too serious so far.

Red warnings for heavy rain are in force for Gisborne and Wairoa, while Hawke's Bay has an orange warning.

READ MORE:

* Live: Heavy rain closes roads in Gisborne, evacuations expected in Wairoa as ex-Cyclone Fili hits

* Cyclone Fili: Concerns high winds may bring down trees in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay

* Severe weather expected when ex-tropical cyclone Fili arrives



Len Walker/Supplied Waipiro residents near McIlroy Rd appear to have been cut off again.

John Cowpland/Stuff The remnants of Cyclone Fili has moved across the East Coast of the North Island on Wednesday.

John Cowpland/Stuff There was heavy rain overnight across the East Coast, with 59 mm in some parts of Gisborne.

John Cowpland/Stuff Metservice says the storm will develop and become more intense throughout the day.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Choppy seas and logs strewn on Waikanae Beach, Gisborne as Cyclone Fili hits the East Coast.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Choppy seas and logs strewn on Waikanae Beach, Gisborne as Cyclone Fili hits the East Coast.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Sand bags outside some Gladstone St shops near the intersection with Roebuck Rd.